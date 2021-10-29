Apple’s new iOS 15.2 beta update brings an important ‘privacy’ feature

Apple is releasing the first betas of iOS 15.2 and iPadOS 15.2 for beta testers and developers. This news comes just days after the company rolled out the iOS 15.1 and iPadOS 15.1 updates. The new software update brings an important iOS 15 privacy feature.

The name of the feature is App Privacy Report, which Apple first showed off at this year’s WWDC. It was not available with the initial release of iOS 15, but testers will now finally be able to use it to see how often the apps take access to sensitive data, such as location, photos, camera, microphone, and contacts.

As per a report by Macrumors, Apple provides information on the basis of the last seven days. The feature also helps you show data on the apps that are contacting other domains. Users also get details on how recently the apps might have contacted the domains, which will help you keep an eye on what apps are doing behind the scenes.

Those who have received the update can try the App Privacy Report. One will find it in their device’s Settings app, after which you need to head to the Privacy section and choose App Privacy Report. Here, you can simply toggle it on as per your choice. It should be noted that the feature will start displaying data only after you use apps for some time.

Apart from this privacy feature, the latest iOS beta update also adds an Auto Call feature, which lets you call emergency services with a series of button presses. One just needs to press the side button multiple times to initiate, or hold down the side button and the volume button together, as per Macrumors.

The cited source also revealed that iOS users will now see a longer eight-second countdown before placing a call. Apple has also changed the look of the Notification Summary and it now has more of a card-style view to offer a better glance at what’s included in the summary.