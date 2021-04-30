Apple’s new iMac, iPad Pro and Apple TV 4K available to order from today

The new Apple iMac, iPad Pro, and Apple TV will be available from the second half of May 2021. (Express Photo)

Apple unveiled the newly redesigned iMac, the new iPad Pro and the new Apple TV 4K earlier this month. Starting today the new devices will be up for order. Also up for sale will be the new purple finish iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Mini, along with the Apple AirTag.

The purple-finish Apple iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Mini will be available immediately starting today and so will be the Apple AirTag. However, the new iMac, iPad Pro series and the Apple TV 4K will be available from the second half of May. Here’s all you need to know about the new products.

Apple iMac 2021: What’s new?

The new Apple iMac features a new design with a very thin frame. This makes the iMac light and nearly invisible from the sides. There is also a single sheet of glass across the front surface. Thanks to the new M1 system-on-a-chip architecture, the M1 uses a smaller logic board and hence reduces its overall volume by over 50%. At just 11.5mm thin the new iMac can fit into a lot of spaces, at home or at the office.

The new Apple iMac will be available in multiple variants, It will feature a 4.5K display and other features, including a new camera, new microphones and powerful new speakers. The new iMac also supports Apple’s spatial audio.

The new Apple iMac will be available starting at Rs 1,19,900 in four colours, green, pink, blue and silver along with a colour matched Magic Keyboard and Magic Mouse. The top-end variant will sell for Rs 1,59,900 and will be available in seven colours, and will feature an 8-core CPU and 8-core GPU. Check out all details on the new iMac by clicking on the link below.

Apple iPad Pro 2021: What’s new?

The new Apple iPad Pro uses the M1 system-on-a-chip that powers Apple’s latest MacBooks and iMac. This allows the new tablet to be thinner and lighter than ever. The new iPad Pro delivers a 50 per cent jump over the performance of its predecessor and delivers 40 per cent faster GPU performance.

The Apple iPad Pro will be priced starting at Rs 71,900 for the 11-inch variant and Rs 99,900 for the 12.9-inch variant. Check more details on the new Apple iPad Pro by clicking on the link below.

Apple TV 4K

The new Apple TV 4K is powered by an Apple A12 Bionic chipset, the same custom-made Apple chip that powered Apple phones in the past like the iPhone XS and iPhone XR. The new Apple TV features a six-core design with two high performance and four power-efficient CPU cores along with a quad-core GPU.

The new specifications allow the Apple TV 4K to play HDR videos of up to 4K resolution at 60fps. Further, users can now also stream content directly from the iPhone 12 directly to the Apple TV 4K via AirPlay. There is also a new revamped Siri remote that features a circular touchpad that can be used to navigate content. Check out more on the new Apple TV 4K by clicking on the link below.

Apple AirTag

The new Apple AirTag will allow Apple ecosystem users to keep track of their belongings like wallets and bags. The tiny coin-sized device can be easily slipped into bags and also comes with accessories that allow users to attach it to key rings and other belongings. Read more on the Apple AirTag below.

Meanwhile, the new iPhone 12 and 12 Mini will sport the same specifications as the regular iPhone 12 series and will just be available in a new colour finish.