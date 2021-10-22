Apple’s new 16-inch MacBook Pro to offer a ‘High Power’ mode: Report

Apple just recently launched its latest 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models at a virtual event. The company is boasting that its M1 Max MacBook Pro is a beast and users will get a powerful performance. The new MacBook Pro models will ship with macOS Monterey, which is said to unleash their full potential.

MacRumors contributor Steve Moser has come across some references to High Power mode in the macOS Monterey beta. This mode will reportedly offer users intensive and sustained workloads. The text within the macOS Monterey beta says this mode will help Mac optimize performance to better support resource-intensive tasks and this may result in louder fan noise. So, this mode can be used for tasks that will need an added boost of performance.

The cited source has reported that users will see this mode on the highest-end configurations of the new Macbooks, according to Apple. The feature will be available only for the new 16-inch MacBook Pro, which features the company’s new M1 Max Apple Silicon chip. And the 16-inch model with the M1 Max chip and 24-core GPU is priced at Rs 2,99,900 in India. This price is for 32GB RAM and 512GB storage.

Apple already offers a feature called “Low Power Mode,” which is the opposite of the new High Power mode. The Lowe Power mode helps offer longer battery life by decreasing the system performance. It is being reported that the new mode won’t be available for the 14-inch model or models with the M1 Pro.

The rest of the details are currently unknown, but it will be interesting to see how this High Power mode will work and offer added boost of performance. Besides, the new macOS version will be made available for older machines as a free software update on October 25.