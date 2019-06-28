Apple’s most iconic Jony Ive videos: From first call on an iPhone to the new Mac Pro

Apple’s Chief Design Officer, Jony Ive has finally announced his retirement from the post and is leaving the company to start a new design firm. He has been Apple for approximately three decades and in his tenure has been the main influence on the design of most Apple products, including the Apple campus.

Advertising

Ive has said that he will continue working with Apple through his upcoming design firm LoveFrom. Apart from his designs Ive is also famous for another thing at Apple, that is his appearances and narration in the company’s promotional material. He has appeared in and narrated a number of videos during his tenure at Apple. Today we have decided to curate a number of his videos allowing you to take a look at what Apple has been through during his tenure at the company.

First phone call from an iPhone

Steve Jobs during the launch of the first Apple iPhone made the first public call to Jony Ive from the presentation stage, which was later turned to a conference call when Phil Schiller joined in.

Designed by Apple in California

Designed by Apple in California was the title of the company’s book designed by its in-house design team and was dedicated to Steve Jobs.

Advertising

Launch of the first iPad

Here’s how Jony Ive described the first Apple iPad in a video that first shown off at the same event.

iPhone 5

Apple iPhone 5 is one of the most iconic iPhones to date and here’s what Jony Ive has to say about it.

iPhone 5C

The iPhone 5C was a cheaper iPhone variant due to its plastic build and was targetted at a lower price point and here’s how Jony Ive was able to capture its beauty in a single video.

iOS redesign | iOS 7

iOS 7 was a major redesign after the iOS 6 taking the operating system away from its 2D look to a new 3D look. And here’s how Jony Ive explains the changes made to the operating system.

Apple Watch Edition

When Apple launched its first smartwatch it also launched a more premium gold variant of the watch. It was more expensive and other than the fact that it was the same watch just made out of gold, Ive beautified it also in his video.

First iPad Pro

The iPad Pro was targetted at professionals who would benefit from a larger display and here’s how Jony Ive thought it will help professionals be more productive.

Apple 12-inch MacBook

Apple with its 12-inch MacBook made the MacBook a lot thinner and introduced its new butterfly key mechanism while at the same time removing the iconic Apple light from behind the laptop. Here’s what Jony Ive had to say.

iPhone X

The iPhone X was the company’s first smartphone to feature a notched display and to have removed the Touch ID sensor. Here’s how Ive described it.

Apple Mac Pro 2019

This is the last presentation given by Jony Ive till date, in which he explains how the new Mac Pro was designed and what was the thought process behind it.