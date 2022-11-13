Apple’s mixed-reality headset could launch next March for $2000

After spending years developing its mixed-reality headset, Apple could finally start mass production of the device in March 2023. Sources told DigiTimes Asia that the headset could enter production early next year, with the device reportedly costing over $2000.

The publication claim Apple supplier Pegatron will mass-produce the device at the end of the first quarter of 2023, with initial production output expected to be low. According to the report, estimated annual shipments for Apple’s mixed-reality headset will likely be “around 0.7 to 0.8 million units.”

Apple’s mixed-reality headset has been in development as back as 2015. The headset will look like a pair of ski goggles. It will be made of “mesh fabrics, aluminum, and glass,” and it will be thinner and weigh less than the Quest Pro. The upcoming headset will scan a user’s irises for easy logging into their individual accounts as soon as users put on the headset. The device will come with a dedicated processor and feature two ultra-high-resolution 8K displays, while the operating system powering the device will be called “rOS” and will be based on the existing iOS.

Also read | Loss of friend inspires Dehradun techie to develop portable ECG device that costs just Rs 7000

There has been a lot of consumer interest in Apple’s XR “extended reality” headset that combines virtual, augmented, and mixed reality. Bloomberg earlier this year spotted trademarks in the US and global markets related to the headset that was filed by Apple-affiliated firms. The mixed-reality headset will directly against Meta’s Quest Pro and PlayStation VR 2.

Meta’s Quest Pro was first revealed in October and has recently gone on sale for $1500. PlayStation VR2, on the other, will be available early next year for $550.