Apple’s March 25 event: What to expect from the new streaming, news service

Apple is all set to hold an event in Cupertino on March 25, where the premium smartphone maker is likely to announce its own subscription-based video programming service and a new premium magazine subscription plan. The company’s invite says ‘It’s Show Time’ thus making it very clear what Apple will reveal. So what should we expect from Apple on March 25? Here’s what we know.

What will be the major announcements from Apple at this March 25 event?

In its invitation, Apple did not specify the focus of the event and gave a single-line description: ‘It’s Show Time’ thereby hinting at their long-expected streaming service. It is also likely to announce an update to its Apple News service, which has been reported earlier.

What will Apple’s video streaming service offer?

The video programming service is expected to be similar to that offered by Amazon’s Prime Video and Netflix. It is going to include those TV shows and movies, which are either acquired or get funded by Apple. The company is working to include several Apple originals on its service.

What will Apple offer with its News service offer?

Since 2015, Apple has provided its Apple News app on iPhones and iPads in the US, UK and Australia. Apple News is likely to soon work in Canada as well with bilingual support for English and French. the product has so far been limited to these countries. Apple also recently brought its News app to the Mac in macOS Mojave.

Last month, The Wall Street Journal had reported that Apple is planning a revamped Apple News app that will have a bundle of subscriptions from different media houses in a single monthly plan. The new Apple News product is likely to be based on Texture, the so-called ‘Netflix for magazines’ app that Apple had bought in 2018.

A few publishers have been resistant to Apple’s revenue sharing terms, so some news outlets might not be a part of it at launch, according to the report.

What shows have been confirmed for Apple’s streaming service?

Planet of the Apps

It is an American reality TV show broadcast on Apple Music. The show features celebrity judges – Will.i.am, Gwyneth Paltrow, Jessica Alba, and Gary Vaynerchuk, who sit and review pitches by mobile app developers. The participants will go on to try to earn money in the form of virtual currencies.

This show is the first original TV show produced by Apple. However the show did not gain much popularity. It has had only one season which premiered on June 6, 2017. There were 10 episodes in the first season.

Carpool Karaoke: The Series

It is an American web series that initially premiered on Apple Music on August 9, 2017. Based on the popular recurring segment, Carpool Karaoke, from The Late Late Show with James Corden, the series pairs various celebrities with each other as they drive around together and sing-along to popular music. So far, there have been two seasons of the show.

Charlie Brown, Snoopy, and other iconic Peanuts cartoons

According to a report by The Hollywood Reporter, Apple completed a deal with DHX Media to create series, specials and shorts featuring iconic Charles M Schulz characters such as Charlie Brown, Snoopy and the entire Peanuts gang. DHX, the Canadian-based kids programming giant that acquired a stake in the Peanuts franchise in 2017, will produce all of the projects.

Brie Larson starred CIA drama series

Brie Larson of Captain Marvel fame has been signed by Apple to star in and executive produce a new drama series, Variety reported last week. The untitled series will be based on the real life experiences of CIA undercover operative Amaryllis Fox and her upcoming memoir, Life Undercover: Coming of Age in the CIA.

Time Bandits

Terry Gilliam’s time-traveling adventure comedy Time Bandits may make its way to the small screen in a two TV series. According to a Variety report, Taika Waititi is set to direct Apple’s adaptation of Terry Gilliam’s 1981 fantasy flick which is currently in development.

Apple’s adaptation of the film will be co-produced by Paramount, Anonymous Content, and Media Rights Capital. Waititi will direct and co-write the plot, as well as executive producing alongside Gilliam and producer Dan Halsted.

Foundation Series

Apple has also picked up Isaac Asimov’s acclaimed science fiction work, the Foundation Triology for an original show as well. According to a previous report by Deadline, that Apple had got the rights for creating the television series for Foundation. The project is being developed by Skydance Television for Apple’s streaming service. It has been reported there will be 10 episodes in the series.