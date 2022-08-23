Apple’s M2-powered MacBook Pro series to enter mass production in Q4 2022: Kuo

Apple Analyst Ming Chi-Kuo has tweeted saying that new MacBook Pro models powered by Apple’s M2 Pro chip could enter mass production in Q4 2022. Therefore, it is unlikely they will launch before 2023. The tweet also suggests that the new M2 Pro chips could adopt the 5nm architecture.

Multiple reports had previously suggested we could see 3nm chipsets in the next MacBook pros. However, TSMC (the manufacturer for Apple’s M-series chipsets) doesn’t account for revenue generated by 3nm chips until H1 2023. This doesn’t exactly fall in line with the expected arrival of the new MacBook Pros in Q1 2023.

New 14″ and 16″ MacBook Pro with new processors will enter mass production in 4Q22. Given TSMC’s guidance that the 3nm will contribute revenue starting in 1H23, processors of 14″ and 16″ MacBook Pro models may still adopt the 5nm advanced node. — 郭明錤 (Ming-Chi Kuo) (@mingchikuo) August 22, 2022

The new MacBook Pros could come in 14-inch and 16-inch variants. The new MacBook Pros will be powered by the M2 Pro chipsets which are more powerful variants of the M2-chip. More concrete information for Apple’s next Pro laptops aren’t exactly clear right now as numerous reports claim contradictory details on the new MacBooks.

We expect some more clarity on the matter to be delivered at Apple’s October launch event this year, where we expect to see new iPads and other Mac computers, including a rumoured M2 Mac Mini.