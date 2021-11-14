scorecardresearch
Sunday, November 14, 2021
Apple’s ‘Legacy Contacts’ feature is coming: Here’s what it it will do

Here's everything you need to know about Apple's upcoming 'Legacy Contacts' feature.

By: Tech Desk | Mumbai |
November 14, 2021 4:07:51 pm
Apple, apple iphone, iphone 12,Apple's Legacy Contacts implementation follows similar steps by companies like Twitter and Facebook. (Express Photo)

A new upcoming feature for iPhones and iPads will allow users to share their data with other users in the event  of their demise. Apple’s Legacy Contacts feature lets you set a single person or a group of people as a legacy contact and allows them to request access to your iCloud data.

The feature will allow family members to get access to potentially important data in the unfortunate event of a death in the family.

Getting access to the data of someone who has passed away is not exactly a new thing and you must have seen a version of it being implemented on Facebook or other social media platforms. These options usually allow your near and dear ones to turn either get your data, close your account or similar options.

Also Read |Apple patent shows new privacy feature to prevent others from viewing your iPhone screen

On Facebook, a version of the legacy contact feature allows selected people to turn your account into a memorial version of itself once you have passed away. Meanwhile on Twitter, selected users can request to have your account deleted after your death, but no access to the account will be granted.

On Instagram, users can fill out a form in case of someone’s death and request for their account to be deleted. A typical Google account will on the other hand, auto-delete in 18 months if hasn’t been used, although users can change that setting to 3 months or 36 months also.

Apple has not specified when the feature will be officially rolled out but it seems it will be a part of a smaller iOS 15 update in the future.

