Apple’s leaked Siri overhaul shows its biggest AI challenge to ChatGPT yet

Apple may be preparing its biggest overhaul of Siri yet as leaked renders ahead of Worldwide Developers Conference reveal a redesigned AI-powered assistant designed to compete more directly with tools like OpenAI’s ChatGPT and Google Gemini.
According to a new report from Bloomberg, Apple is working on a rebuilt Siri experience for iOS 27 that would integrate conversational AI more deeply across the iPhone operating system while also introducing a standalone Siri chatbot app.
The leaked renders suggest Siri interactions may soon emerge directly from the iPhone’s Dynamic Island interface instead of the current floating assistant animation. The redesign appears aimed at making AI responses feel more integrated into the operating system rather than functioning as a separate voice assistant layer.
The report also claims Apple is revamping Spotlight Search so users can swipe down and interact with Siri-powered AI search directly from anywhere on the device. Instead of traditional keyword-based search results, Siri would reportedly provide formatted AI-generated responses capable of launching apps, creating messages, adding calendar events, searching notes, and triggering shortcuts.
Bloomberg says Apple’s upgraded AI system may partially rely on Gemini AI technology from Google under the hood. The move would mirror Apple’s earlier strategy of partnering with Google for default web search on the iPhone rather than building its own competing search engine from scratch.
At the same time, Apple is reportedly continuing to develop its own local AI models that run directly on-device. This would allow the company to maintain its strong privacy-focused positioning by limiting how much personal data needs to be processed in the cloud.
One of the biggest reported additions is a standalone Siri app designed more like modern AI chatbots. The app could reportedly support persistent chat history, document uploads, image uploads, and longer conversational interactions similar to ChatGPT, Claude, and Gemini.
The AI push comes as competition among major technology companies intensifies. Companies including Anthropic, Google, OpenAI, and Meta are aggressively expanding AI assistant capabilities across smartphones, browsers, and productivity software.
Apple, however, may still hold a major advantage because of its massive installed device base. While ChatGPT reportedly has around 900 million weekly active users, Apple has more than 2.5 billion active devices globally, giving the company a large platform to introduce AI tools to mainstream consumers.
Apple is expected to formally unveil its next-generation AI strategy during WWDC in June, where the company could announce major Siri upgrades alongside broader iOS 27 features.