Apple’s leaked Siri overhaul shows its biggest AI challenge to ChatGPT yet

Apple is reportedly preparing a privacy-focused Siri overhaul as the company expands its AI ambitions ahead of WWDC 2026. (Image credit: Vivek Umashankar/The Indian Express)

Apple may be preparing its biggest overhaul of Siri yet as leaked renders ahead of Worldwide Developers Conference reveal a redesigned AI-powered assistant designed to compete more directly with tools like OpenAI’s ChatGPT and Google Gemini.

According to a new report from Bloomberg, Apple is working on a rebuilt Siri experience for iOS 27 that would integrate conversational AI more deeply across the iPhone operating system while also introducing a standalone Siri chatbot app.

The leaked renders suggest Siri interactions may soon emerge directly from the iPhone’s Dynamic Island interface instead of the current floating assistant animation. The redesign appears aimed at making AI responses feel more integrated into the operating system rather than functioning as a separate voice assistant layer.