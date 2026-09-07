Apple’s first foldable iPhone could debut this week: What we know so far

Apple is on the verge of entering the foldable smartphone market. The company is widely expected to unveil its first foldable iPhone at its September 9 launch event, with reports suggesting that the device is likely to be called ‘iPhone Ultra’.

The new handset is expected to be introduced alongside the iPhone 18 Pro lineup and new Apple Watch models. If Apple does unveil the device, it would mark the Cupertino-based tech giant’s first major move into the foldable smartphone category where Samsung, Google, and other Android manufacturers already have established products.

In the run-up to the launch event on Wednesday, September 9, a growing number of leaks and reports have revealed possible details about the iPhone Ultra’s design, hardware, charging capabilities, expected price, and release timeline. Here’s everything we know so far about the iPhone Ultra

A thinner foldable design

The iPhone Ultra is reportedly being designed as a book-style foldable smartphone. Leaks suggest that it could be approximately 4.5mm thick when unfolded, potentially making it one of Apple’s thinnest smartphones.

Apple may use Samsung’s new display tech to make its foldable phone crease free. (Image Credit: Anuj Bhatia/Indian Express) Apple may use Samsung’s new display tech to make its foldable phone crease free. (Image Credit: Anuj Bhatia/Indian Express)

The device is expected to feature two displays: a 7.8-inch internal screen and a 5.5-inch external display. Recent reports also point to a nearly crease-free folding screen, rounded side bezels and a redesigned hinge intended to improve durability.

The overall shape is reportedly similar to Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 8, although the iPhone Ultra could have more rounded corners. YouTuber Unbox Therapy, which says it obtained dummy units from China, has also shared details about the phone’s alleged design.

According to those leaks, the rear of the device has similarities to Google’s Pixel 11 Pro Fold, while two cameras are visible on the back. Apple’s next-generation A20 Pro chipset is also expected to power the foldable, with reports pointing to flagship-level performance and a dual-camera system.

Also Read | Apple sends out invites for September 9 event, foldable iPhone set to make historic debut

There have been other design-related leaks as well. Case maker Benks has posted product listings for iPhone Ultra cases, while leaker Instant Digital previously claimed that Apple could position the volume buttons on the top of the handset instead of its side.

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MagSafe could make a comeback

One of the latest claims about the iPhone Ultra concerns MagSafe. Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, speaking to Tom’s Guide, has said Apple is expected to retain MagSafe wireless charging on the foldable iPhone despite its reported slim profile.

That would be significant for Apple users because it could allow the device to work with the company’s existing MagSafe chargers, wallets, and magnetic accessories.

Also Read | Apple iPhone Ultra vs Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Wide: What we know and what to expect

Earlier dummy units and renders had suggested that Apple might leave out the MagSafe magnets. Gurman’s latest claim contradicts some of the earlier leaks. He believes Apple could make MagSafe work on the foldable because the company has already incorporated the technology into the ultra-thin iPhone Air.

Foldable iPhone could cost over $2000

The expected price of the iPhone Ultra is one of the biggest talking points. Current reports indicate that the iPhone Ultra could start at around $2,000, equivalent to approximately Rs 1.9 lakh.

Iphone 18 pro and iphone fold leaked in the flesh ? pic.twitter.com/oG7t2PxHKx — Silicon And Screens (@psychodelic_me2) September 4, 2026

Earlier this year, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo estimated that Apple’s foldable could cost between $2,000 and $2,500. Kuo’s more recent estimate narrowed the expected range to $2,300-$2,500. The International Data Corporation (IDC) has separately reported an average price of $2,550 for the iPhone Ultra. Gurman, as of early September, expects the device to cost at least $2,000.

To be sure, these figures remain estimates as Apple has not announced the official price of the device.

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When could the iPhone Ultra go on sale?

Apple has confirmed its September 9 event, where the iPhone 18 lineup is expected to be announced. The event is widely tipped to be the launch platform for Apple’s first foldable iPhone.

Hands-on with a foldable iPhone dummy unit 👀 I’m really liking this design! It feels compact and comfortable in the hand, especially when folded pic.twitter.com/xohvba5o5r — Apple Hub (@theapplehub) September 7, 2026

Reports suggest that the device could arrive in stores in fall 2026, potentially alongside the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max. One estimate puts the possible retail release around September 19, based on the previous year’s iPhone 17 launch timing.

An unofficial concept image of a foldable smartphone. Apple’s first foldable iPhone could be among the biggest beneficiaries of the company’s expanded OLED strategy in 2026. (File photo) An unofficial concept image of a foldable smartphone. Apple’s first foldable iPhone could be among the biggest beneficiaries of the company’s expanded OLED strategy in 2026. (File photo)

However, the exact release schedule remains uncertain. Tech analyst Tim Long previously suggested that shipments of the foldable iPhone might not begin until December. Gurman has disputed that possibility.

A separate report from Australia, citing Chinese supply chain manufacturers, claimed that the device could become available in the US shortly after its launch, with other markets potentially receiving it later.

For now, the iPhone Ultra remains officially unconfirmed. Apple has not announced its name, specifications, price or release date. The company’s September 9 event should make everything clear about the long-rumoured foldable iPhone.