Apple’s iPhone 18 Pro leaks reveal 6 major upgrades coming this year

Apple is expected to introduce its upcoming iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max models later this year, though the overall look may remain familiar. The devices are likely to retain similar sizes to current models, but a few changes could make them feel noticeably different.

One of the most talked-about updates is a smaller Dynamic Island. This is expected to be achieved by moving some Face ID components under the display, reducing the visible cutout. On the back, Apple is also said to be working on a more unified design, blending materials like aluminium and glass more seamlessly to avoid the two-tone look seen in earlier models.

In addition, Apple is reportedly testing new colour options, though final choices are yet to be confirmed.

A20 Pro chip could deliver a big performance leap

As with every new iPhone generation, performance upgrades are expected to play a key role. The new iPhone 18 Pro series devices will likely carry the next version of the A20 Pro chipset, which will represent a considerable advance.

This new processor will reportedly be manufactured using the 2nm process and will incorporate advanced packaging technology. Such advancements might contribute to enhanced speed, increased power efficiency, and better performance on artificial intelligence applications in comparison to the previous generation of A19 Pro chipsets.

Camera improvements will emphasise flexibility and control

Additionally, innovations regarding the iPhone’s camera system should be considered noteworthy. According to 9to5 mac, Apple intends to provide an option for controlling the camera aperture size manually. Such functionality should increase the level of user engagement while taking photographs since a person will have more control over such parameters as the background blurriness and overall image sharpness.

It is also expected that improvements in the telephoto camera system will include enlarging the aperture size.

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Bigger battery, longer usage

Battery capacity might also improve. The reports say that the iPhone 18 Pro Max will be marginally bigger and heavier because of the bigger battery.

The news regarding the smaller model of the Pro phone remains vague, but in previous iterations, Apple has consistently introduced such enhancements in both Pro models. Hence, users can anticipate higher usability in both phones.

Simplified Camera Control button

Apple may further improve upon the Camera Control button in its iPhones. The existing model has touch control features to adjust the zoom and exposure levels. However, some users find it hard to manipulate.

In the case of the new iPhone 18 Pro, the firm will probably make the function simpler by eliminating the unnecessary touch-control options.

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Introduction of the new in-house modem

It is highly anticipated that the firm will integrate the new in-house modem in the iPhone 18 Pro. Over time, Apple has been moving away from outsourcing parts.

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Therefore, it can be expected that the iPhone 18 Pro will have the new generation of the C2 modem. It is an improvement of the earlier modems that would improve connectivity and power consumption.

More details expected closer to launch

Despite being derived from initial information, more aspects will be unveiled as Apple inches closer to its product launch event scheduled for later this year.

Currently, it looks like the iPhone 18 Pro models will concentrate on perfecting essential aspects such as design, performance, camera abilities, and battery longevity, instead of bringing major improvements.