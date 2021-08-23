Apple’s iPhone 13 unlikely to feature under-screen Touch ID, says report

Apple’s upcoming iPhone 13 series is not expected to implement an under-display fingerprint scanner, similar to the one seen on almost every Android-based flagship out there. Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman said in his weekly Power On newsletter that while Apple considered and tested under-display fingerprint scanners for its next flagships, we still won’t be seeing them at least on this year’s iPhones.

Cupertino was widely expected to put in under-display scanners to implement Touch ID along with Face ID on the iPhone 13 series, as suggested by a Wall Street Journal report in January. However, Gurman suggests the company will be more planted on its Face ID implementation. The brand could also move the Face ID’s IR (Infrared) scanners under the display of the phone.

Under-display cameras are slowly becoming a reality despite not being in their best implementations right now. We have seen manufacturers like ZTE and Samsung implement these on their top phones, while others like Xiaomi and Oppo are testing the tech as well.

For now, what Apple is working on is a smaller notch, which is something we will likely see on the new iPhone 13 series. The company has reportedly done this by reducing the size of the Face ID processing chip and relocating the speaker to the top bezel.

Redesigned Mac Mini with new M1X chip, more ports

Gurman also hinted at a new Mac Mini variant that will use the rumoured, under development Apple M1X chip. This new Mac Mini will also feature more ports on the device compared to the current-gen Mac Mini.

This new Mac Mini is expected to launch alongside the new MacBook Pro 14-inch and 16-inch variants, which are also likely to be powered by the M1X chip. The products are expected to launch this fall.