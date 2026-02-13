Apple’s iOS 26.3 adds stylish lock screen wallpapers and a new transfer to Android option

Apple introduces Limit Precise Location, new weather wallpapers and a built-in option to wirelessly transfer data to Android.

Apple has introduced a new feature that is referred to as Limit Precise Location. This setting allows an iPhone to share its location with cellular networks.
Apple has launched iOS version 26.3 for iPhone users, which includes a variety of security enhancements, efficiency-related features, and some prominent features. The new iOS version is now available for download on supported Apple devices, starting from iPhone models such as iPhone 11 and later.

Users can achieve this by simply accessing the Settings section, tapping on General, and then selecting Software Update. Like most iOS versions, Apple has concentrated on bug fixes and stability. But, just like the previous version, iOS 26.3 has several features that users are bound to use on a day-to-day basis.

One of the more visible changes in iOS 26.3 is the addition of new wallpaper options.

Apple has separated Astronomy and Weather wallpapers into distinct categories, giving users more control over how their lock screen looks. Along with this change, three new pre-designed Weather lock screen styles have been added. Each has its set of available font styles and widget layouts, making for an easy method of breathing new life into an iPhone with minimal customisation effort required.

Concerning the privacy aspect, Apple has introduced a new feature that is referred to as Limit Precise Location. This setting allows an iPhone to share its location with cellular networks. However, instead of the iPhone showing its precise location or its street address, the iPhone ends up revealing a general region or area.

Apple says the feature is designed to give users more control over how their location information is handled. It’s important to note, however, that this setting only affects data shared with mobile networks. Exact location sharing through services like Find My or direct sharing with friends remains unchanged when the feature is switched on.

Limit Precise Location is currently limited to certain devices. It works only on the iPhone Air, iPhone 16e and iPad Pro M5 Wi-Fi + Cellular models. The reason is technical: the feature requires devices equipped with Apple’s newer C1 or C1X modem.

Another notable addition in iOS 26.3 is the new Transfer to Android option. Found within the Settings app, this tool allows users to wirelessly move photos, messages, apps, and other supported data from an iPhone to an Android device. While some information — such as health data and previously paired accessories — will not transfer, the feature makes switching platforms simpler than before.

With iOS 26.3, Apple appears to be balancing small design updates, improved privacy controls, and practical tools for users, whether they plan to stay within the ecosystem or move beyond it.

 

