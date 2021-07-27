Apple’s iOS 14.7.1 fixes important zero-day vulnerability, Apple Watch unlocking issue

Apple has released iOS 14.7.1 update and iPadOS 14.7.1 update, which fixes a critical zero-day vulnerability. All iPad and iPhone users are advised to quickly install the update on their devices. Zero-day vulnerabilities are those which are also unknown to the software creator itself. The rollout comes after the iPhone’s privacy and security have come into question post the latest Pegasus revelations.

In its security update page, Apple says the security vulnerability CVE-2021-30807 ensured that an “application was able to execute arbitrary code with kernel privileges.” The discovery of this IOMobileFrameBuffer issue as Apple has described is being credited to an ‘anonymous researcher’.

Apple’s security page also notes that it is “aware of a report that this issue may have been actively exploited,” which has sparked speculation whether it is linked to the Pegasus revelations. The company, meanwhile, has not confirmed this so far.

The update is available for iPhone 6s and later, iPad Pro (all models), iPad Air 2 and later, iPad 5th generation and later, iPad mini 4 and later, and iPod touch (7th generation). It should be noted that the latest macOS update also ( Big Sur 11.5.1) mentions the same security vulnerability. This is also credited to an anonymous researcher.

For Apple users, this is clearly an important update which they should install to patch the existing issues with their devices.

Apple’s update is also fixing a problem for the Apple Watch, where the ‘Unlock with iPhone’ feature was not working. This allows users to rely on TouchID on iPhones to unlock the Apple Watch.

“When you have Unlock with iPhone turned on, unlocking your iPhone unlocks your Apple Watch as long as you’re wearing it. An issue in iOS 14.7 affected the ability of iPhone models with Touch ID to unlock Apple Watch. This issue is fixed with iOS 14.7.1. Update your iPhone to get the latest software,” Apple said in its update description.

How to download iOS 14.7.1 and macOS 11.5.1?

All eligible users can head over to Settings/ General/ Software Update to manually look for an update to install. Meanwhile, on macOS, the 11.5.1 update can be downloaded by going to System Preferences in the Apple Menu and clicking on Software Update.