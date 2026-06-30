Apple’s future OLED Macs, iPads may deliver richer colours

Apple is reportedly preparing to adopt advanced OLED technology for future MacBook Pro, iPad Pro and iMac models. (Image Credit: Gemini AI)

Apple’s future OLED-powered Macs and iPads could offer significantly richer and more accurate colours than current models as the company prepares to adopt a wider colour gamut across its premium displays, according to a new report by market research firm TrendForce.

According to reports from TrendForce, Apple plans to gradually introduce OLED panels capable of covering 95 per cent of the BT.2020 colour gamut in upcoming MacBook Pro, iPad Pro, and iMac models. If implemented, the move would represent a major leap beyond the DCI-P3 colour standard currently used across Apple’s devices.

Apple is preparing for a broader OLED rollout

Apple has already adopted OLED technology across several product categories, including the iPhone, Apple Watch, Vision Pro and the latest iPad Pro models.