Apple’s future 12.9-Inch iPad Pro to come with OLED display made by LG

Apple’s future iPad devices will reportedly come with a display made by LG. As per a report by The Elec, LG Display has begun developing an OLED panel for a 12.9-inch iPad model to offer improved brightness, longevity, and durability.

Apple is expected to launch two new iPad Pro variants with low-power LTPO OLED displays in 2023 or 2024 as per the report. The next-generation iPad models are also speculated to feature improved ProMotion, and variable refresh rates. Apple has introduced this in the latest iPhone 13 Pro series, where it offers refresh rates from 1 Hz to 120 Hz.

As per the report by The Elec, LG Display may begin production of a 12.9-inch OLED display for an ‌iPad‌ around the end of 2023 and 2024. The display by LG will reportedly use LTPO TFT technology, to make the OLED panel up to two times brighter and increase its working life by up to four times.

The displays are expected to use the same Gen 6 substrates used in the iPhone 13 Pro models, which are LTPO TFT panels that support up to 120 Hz refresh rates. This could allow for a much wider range of refresh rates between 10Hz and 120Hz.

Additionally, Samsung Display is also speculated to be working on supplying panels for the OLED ‌iPad Pro‌ models alongside LG Display. Samsung was previously working on an OLED display for an upcoming iPad Air for 2022

Apple has reportedly canceled its plan to launch an iPad Air with an OLED display in 2022, as per a recent investor note from TF International Securities, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. It is expected to launch 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPads with OLED display panels in 2023 or 2024. The ‌iPad Pro‌ seems to be the focus for Apple to transition into using OLED displays on their tablets.