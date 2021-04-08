Apple’s Find My App will help you find lost products using your iPhone

As promised last year, Apple is finally opening its Find My network to third-party accessory makers, including Belkin, Chipolo and VanMoof. Simply put, the iPhone will be able to track lost items using a built-in app called Find My.

Find My has been used to locate iPhones, iPads, and other Apple products for quite some time. In fact, Find My functionality was first added to the iPhone 3GS back in 2009. Now Find My can be used to locate third-party accessories (or non-Apple products), provided they adhere to Apple’s Made for iPhone (MFi) accessory rules.

The first wave of products that will work with Find My will be released next week, Apple said on Wednesday. The non-Apple products include VanMoof’s S3 and X3 e-bikes, Belkin’s Soundform Freedom True Wireless Earbuds and the Chipolo One Spot item finder. Third-party accessories makers work closely with Apple as part of its MFi programme. To get their products certified, they have to follow “all the privacy protections of the Find My network that Apple customers rely on.” Approved Find My products can be added to the Items tab of the Find My app and attached to your Apple ID.

In addition to that, Apple also announced that it would be seen offer a chipset specification for third-party device companies to integrate with the Ultra-Wideband systems in Apple’s recently launched iPhones to precise tracking.

The announcement of Apple’s Find My service comes at a time when the Cupertino, California-based company is heavily rumoured to launch AirTags, a tag-based tracking device that will allow you to locate lost items. If Apple launches AirTags, it could heavily impact sales of Tile, the popular lost-item tracker hardware maker.