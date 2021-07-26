Apple’s Face ID tech could come to Mac in a ‘couple of years’

Apple’s FaceID technology has been the primary touch of personal security on the company’s iPhone series for years. However, Apple could be reportedly planning to bring the tech to its Mac computers, suggests Bloomberg journalist Mark Gurman.

In his latest newsletter, Gurman mentions that Apple’s ultimate goal is to shift all its products to FaceID, including lower-end iPhones like the iPhone SE series, which currently continue to use TouchID, Apple’s fingerprint sensor implementation.

“It won’t happen this year, but I’d bet Face ID on the Mac is coming within a couple of years. I expect all iPhones and iPads to transition to Face ID within that timeframe, too,” Gurman says in his report.

“Eventually, a camera embedded in the screen would help differentiate Apple’s pricier devices by eliminating the notch at the top. The facial recognition sensor gives Apple two central features: security and augmented reality. Touch ID, more convenient or not, only provides the former,” he adds.

Gurman further reports that Apple will eventually embed FaceID technology into the screens themselves, eliminating the need for a dedicated notch on Apple iPhones. Apply Analyst Ming Chi Kuo believes such an iPhone may debut as early as 2023. Meanwhile, Apple continues to work on a replacement for the 27-inch iMac, which was missing when Apple launched the smaller 24-inch iMac in April this year.

Gurman had previously reported that the 24-inch iMac was initially supposed to include FaceID but it was delayed to debut on the upcoming iMac redesign. He notes that the thinner screens used on Mac laptops, unlike the iPhones and iPads, make it difficult to fit the necessary depth sensors for Face ID.