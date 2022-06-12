scorecardresearch
Apple’s Cook urges U.S. lawmakers to pass federal privacy law

Apple has sent letters to US lawmakers to pass federal privacy legislation.

By: Reuters |
June 12, 2022 10:40:35 am
Under the leadership of CEO Tim Cook, Apple has been vocal about privacy and it wants users to believe what its competitors do with their data.

Apple Inc Chief Executive Tim Cook on Friday sent a letter to a group of U.S. lawmakers asking them to pass federal privacy legislation, according to a copy of the letter seen by Reuters.

Also Read |Apple’s new ‘privacy’ ad for iPhone makes you seriously think about your data

“We strongly urge you to advance comprehensive privacy legislation as soon as possible, and we stand ready to assist in this process in the days ahead,” read the letter, which was sent to a group of law makers in the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives working on the legislation.

