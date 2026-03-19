Apple’s China smartphone sales jump 23% to start 2026, bucking industry trend

The U.S. tech ​giant's ​tight grip on its supply chain ⁠leaves it better placed than rivals to absorb the impact of soaring memory chip costs, and it is ‌expected to hold the line on pricing while competitors raise theirs.(Image: Reuters)

Apple posted a 23% surge in China smartphone sales in the first nine weeks of 2026, bucking a broader market decline as some Android phone makers raised prices in response to higher costs for memory chips.

China’s overall smartphone market fell 4% year-on-year in the January-to-early-March period, with government subsidies introduced at the start of the year ⁠doing ​little to revive sluggish consumer demand, data on Thursday from research firm Counterpoint showed.

Apple’s gains were driven by e-commerce discounts and its eligibility for state subsidies on the base iPhone 17 model.

The U.S. tech ​giant’s ​tight grip on its supply chain ⁠leaves it better placed than rivals to absorb the impact of soaring memory chip costs, and it is ‌expected to hold the line on pricing while competitors raise theirs, the report said.