Apple’s China iPhone sales dropped in January as virus emerged

Apple recently pulled its revenue forecast for the March quarter, saying the virus had stunted sales and slowed production. (Image: Bloomberg) Apple recently pulled its revenue forecast for the March quarter, saying the virus had stunted sales and slowed production. (Image: Bloomberg)

Apple Inc’s China iPhone sales dropped in January as the coronavirus began to spread, according to an analysis of government data on Monday.

Demand for the product fell 28 per cent compared with the previous month, a bigger decline than usual for that time of year, according to a UBS research note citing official Chinese data.

“February numbers are likely to be far worse due to both supply and demand issues related to the virus outbreak,” UBS analyst Timothy Arcuri wrote in the note.

Express Tech is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@expresstechnology) and stay updated with the latest tech news

Apple recently pulled its revenue forecast for the March quarter, saying the virus had stunted sales and slowed production. The company also closed all of its 42 physical stores in mainland China due to the outbreak. It is beginning to reopen them now.

The Apple Blog: Will consumers get to choose defaults?

The situation is so fluid that Apple hasn’t given a new revenue forecast, Arcuri said. The pace of recovery in the company’s June quarter “is more dependent on the demand side – which is very hard to predict,” the analyst added.

Overall January smartphone shipments in China slumped 37 per cent year over year, according to numbers from the China Academy of Information and Communications Technology. UBS’s Arcuri said iPhone sales climbed 5 per cent in the same period, thanks to its online stores and easier comparisons to the previous holiday period which was marred by trade war tensions.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.