Apple’s Back to School 2026 offer: Free AirPods with Mac, Apple Pencil with iPad

Students, parents, and educators can get free accessories, discounts, and personalised engraving on Apple devices until August 27.

By: Tech Desk
2 min readUpdated: Jul 16, 2026 08:05 PM IST
Apple is expected to unveil a major Siri overhaul at its annual developer conference in Cupertino, California, as it seeks to strengthen its position in the artificial intelligence race. (Image: Apple)Apple is expected to unveil a major Siri overhaul at its annual developer conference in Cupertino, California, as it seeks to strengthen its position in the artificial intelligence race. (Image: Apple)
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Apple has launched its Back to School 2026 offer in India, giving eligible students, parents, and educators a chance to get free accessories with select Mac and iPad purchases, along with the company’s year-round education discounts.

The limited-time promotion runs from July 16 to August 27 and is available through the Apple Education Store online, the Apple Store app, and Apple Retail Stores.

Under this year’s offer, customers purchasing an eligible MacBook Air or MacBook Pro can choose either AirPods 4 or an AirTag 4 Pack at no extra cost. Those looking for premium audio options can instead upgrade to AirPods 4 with Active Noise Cancellation for Rs 5,000 or AirPods Pro 3 for Rs 13,000.

For iPad buyers, Apple is bundling the Apple Pencil Pro free with eligible iPad Air and iPad Pro models. Customers can also choose alternative accessories by paying a reduced price. These include an AirTag 4 Pack for Rs 2,000, AirPods 4 for Rs 2,000, AirPods 4 with Active Noise Cancellation for Rs 7,000, or AirPods Pro 3 for Rs 15,000.

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The promotional accessories are offered in addition to Apple’s education pricing, which provides discounted rates on products including Macs, iPads, Apple Watch models, and other eligible devices.

Engrave names, initials and emojis

Apple is also continuing its free engraving service for eligible accessories purchased through the Apple Store Online or the Apple Store app. Customers can personalise products such as AirPods, Apple Pencil and AirTag with names, initials, emojis, or other supported engravings at no additional cost.

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The offer is available to college and university students, parents purchasing on behalf of students, and teachers and education staff. To access education pricing and promotional offers online, customers must verify their eligibility through UNiDAYS, a digital platform for student discounts and deals. Those shopping in Apple Retail Stores can complete the verification process in person.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd

 

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