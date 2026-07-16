Apple’s Back to School 2026 offer: Free AirPods with Mac, Apple Pencil with iPad

Apple is expected to unveil a major Siri overhaul at its annual developer conference in Cupertino, California, as it seeks to strengthen its position in the artificial intelligence race. (Image: Apple)

Apple has launched its Back to School 2026 offer in India, giving eligible students, parents, and educators a chance to get free accessories with select Mac and iPad purchases, along with the company’s year-round education discounts.

The limited-time promotion runs from July 16 to August 27 and is available through the Apple Education Store online, the Apple Store app, and Apple Retail Stores.

Under this year’s offer, customers purchasing an eligible MacBook Air or MacBook Pro can choose either AirPods 4 or an AirTag 4 Pack at no extra cost. Those looking for premium audio options can instead upgrade to AirPods 4 with Active Noise Cancellation for Rs 5,000 or AirPods Pro 3 for Rs 13,000.