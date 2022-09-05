Apple’s AirPods Pro 2 wireless earbuds to be unveiled during iPhone 14 event

Apple’s annual fall product launch event is almost here, and in addition to the iPhone 14 lineup, Cupertino is also expected to announce the all-new AirPods Pro 2. All the rumours that have been swirling around the web lately suggested that the second-generation AirPods might get released between September and November, but now Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman claims the high-end earbuds could be announced this week.

“The new AirPods Pro will update a model that first went on sale in October 2019,” Gurman’s Power On newsletter reads. “I reported last year that new AirPods Pro would arrive in 2022, and now I’m told that Wednesday will be their big unveiling.”

The AirPods Pro are among the best wireless earbuds on the market, but Apple hasn’t launched a new model since their 2019 debut. When the existing model was introduced, it came with many premium features like active noise cancellation as well as a customizable fit. The second-generation model is rumoured to offer many new upgrades such as a sleeker stemless design, a new charging case and improved sound quality.

The good news, according to reports, is that the AirPods Pro 2 will include the next-generation H1 processor. In addition, we have also heard that AirPods Pro 2 could be the first to add Bluetooth 5.2 support. Bluetooth LE Audio, along with the new LC3 codec, should boost audio quality, has lower latency, and uses less power than previous codecs. The next-generation version may support lossless audio, according to a note from analyst Ming-Chi Ku.

AirPods Pro 2 may also lose the stems and could come with a case that emits sound. They might also have fitness tracking features.

Apple will announce the AirPods Pro 2 on September 7, and if rumours are to be believed, then the new wireless earbuds will go on sale on September 16.