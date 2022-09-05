scorecardresearch
Monday, Sep 05, 2022

Apple’s AirPods Pro 2 wireless earbuds to be unveiled during iPhone 14 event

The AirPods Pro are among the best wireless earbuds on the market, but Apple hasn't launched a new model since their 2019

Apple, Apple AirPods Pro 2, AirPods Pro 2, AirPods 2 launchAirPods Pro 2 may also lose the stems and could come with a case that emits sound. (Image credit: Nandagopal Rajan/Indian Express)

Apple’s annual fall product launch event is almost here, and in addition to the iPhone 14 lineup, Cupertino is also expected to announce the all-new AirPods Pro 2. All the rumours that have been swirling around the web lately suggested that the second-generation AirPods might get released between September and November, but now Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman claims the high-end earbuds could be announced this week.

“The new AirPods Pro will update a model that first went on sale in October 2019,” Gurman’s Power On newsletter reads. “I reported last year that new AirPods Pro would arrive in 2022, and now I’m told that Wednesday will be their big unveiling.”

The AirPods Pro are among the best wireless earbuds on the market, but Apple hasn’t launched a new model since their 2019 debut. When the existing model was introduced, it came with many premium features like active noise cancellation as well as a customizable fit. The second-generation model is rumoured to offer many new upgrades such as a sleeker stemless design, a new charging case and improved sound quality.

Also read |How Apple’s iPhone camera has evolved over the past 15 years

The good news, according to reports, is that the AirPods Pro 2 will include the next-generation H1 processor. In addition, we have also heard that AirPods Pro 2  could be the first to add Bluetooth 5.2 support. Bluetooth LE Audio, along with the new LC3 codec, should boost audio quality, has lower latency, and uses less power than previous codecs. The next-generation version may support lossless audio, according to a note from analyst Ming-Chi Ku.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Online gaming: Lens on winners to pay taxes, update ITRsPremium
Online gaming: Lens on winners to pay taxes, update ITRs
‘Afghanistan has gone back to the dark ages’: Ahmad MassoudPremium
‘Afghanistan has gone back to the dark ages’: Ahmad Massoud
In Ayodhya, work underway on 252 projects for Ram temple hubPremium
In Ayodhya, work underway on 252 projects for Ram temple hub
Most number of sedition cases in last 8 years came from Assam: NCRB dataPremium
Most number of sedition cases in last 8 years came from Assam: NCRB data

AirPods Pro 2 may also lose the stems and could come with a case that emits sound. They might also have fitness tracking features.

Apple will announce the AirPods Pro 2 on September 7, and if rumours are to be believed, then the new wireless earbuds will go on sale on September 16.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 05-09-2022 at 10:14:08 am
Next Story

Rupee rises 5 paise to 79.82 against US dollar in early trade

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

We need revolution, not total disruption: Sri Lankan envoy
Idea Exchange

We need revolution, not total disruption: Sri Lankan envoy

Premium
Liz Truss expected to be named Conservative leader, new UK PM

Liz Truss expected to be named Conservative leader, new UK PM

'Taliban using Indian assistance for their own families, not people in need'

'Taliban using Indian assistance for their own families, not people in need'

Rahul, Kejriwal, Yechury on his 'Opp unity' itinerary, Nitish arrives in Delhi today

Rahul, Kejriwal, Yechury on his 'Opp unity' itinerary, Nitish arrives in Delhi today

Online gaming: Lens on winners to pay taxes, update ITRs

Online gaming: Lens on winners to pay taxes, update ITRs

Premium
How Covid lockdown made parents 'homeschoolers'
Teachers' Day 2022

How Covid lockdown made parents 'homeschoolers'

Dumka teen death: CM Hemant Soren says such incidents keep happening

Dumka teen death: CM Hemant Soren says such incidents keep happening

In a first in Bihar, district office goes paperless

In a first in Bihar, district office goes paperless

Amid Gorkha recruitment uncertainty, Army Chief lands in Nepal

Amid Gorkha recruitment uncertainty, Army Chief lands in Nepal

Should change idea that India shouldn’t interfere in global issues: Jaishankar

Should change idea that India shouldn’t interfere in global issues: Jaishankar

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India
SPONSORED

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder
SPONSORED

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder

Latest News

Advertisement

More Tech
Advertisement

Photos

Nokia 8210 4G, Nokia 2660 Flip: Check out the latest Nokia retro phones
Best of Express
Must Read
Advertisement
Sep 05: Latest News
Advertisement