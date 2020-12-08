At Rs 59,990 Apple’s new AirPods Max will be iPhone equivalent of headphones

Apple's first-ever over-the-ear headphones will cost you Rs 59,990.

Bose, Sony and Sennheiser have competition. Apple’s AirPods Max, a premium over-the-ear headphone with active noise cancellation, AirPods features and Apple styling, will be shouting out for attention right where they would find it the most uncomfortable: in the high-fidelity audio segment these brands lord over at the moment. If there is some solace, it is the price. At Rs 59,990, Apple AirPods Max will be among the costliest headphones you can buy at the moment.

The pricing clearly seems to be an attempt to create a new segment as it did with the iPhones. And the AirPods Max will stand apart from the rest of the premium headphones like the Sony WH-1000XM4 and Bose 700, because it has a higher price point. Whether it triggers an aspirational segment, at least among Apple fans remains to be seen. In Apple’s favour is the fact that its AirPods have been hugely successful and praised for its audio quality too, thus creating a strong loyal base over the past few years. The AirPods Max will offer them a viable upgrade.

The high-end wireless headphones are up for pre-order in the US and 25 other countries including India and will ship on December 15.

The AirPods Max come in multiple colours — silver, space gray, sky blue, pink and green. They are foldable in nature and features high-fidelity audio, Adaptive EQ, Active Noise Cancellation, and spatial audio. The headphones can be stored in a case — a smart case made by Apple.

The design is very unique and should we say very Apple. The new canopy style headband has not been seen before and is made from a “breathable knit mesh, distributing weight to reduce on-head pressure”. The earcups from the side have a design that will remind you of the Apple Watch and even has volume controls that look like the crown of the watch.

The wireless headphones come with a “custom acoustic design” with a 40mm driver system “that provides rich, deep bass, accurate mid-ranges, and crisp, clean high-frequency extension so every note can be heard.”

The premium wireless cans offer 20-hour battery life and charge over Apple’s Lightning connector.

