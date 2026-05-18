Apple’s AI revamp of Siri may feature auto-deleting chats to protect user privacy: Report

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Apple’s long-delayed Siri overhaul could come with a new feature that automatically deletes chats between users and the AI-powered voice assistant, signalling the tech giant’s attempt to differentiate itself from rivals such as OpenAI and Google on user privacy.
The revamped Siri experience may allow users to automatically erase conversations after 30 days or one year, while also offering the option to retain their chats permanently, according to a report by Bloomberg.
This feature is expected to arrive as part of Apple’s broader AI push, which the iPhone-maker is likely to showcase at its annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) in June this year.
The move comes amid rising tensions between Apple and OpenAI. Apple first announced its partnership with OpenAI during WWDC 2024, integrating ChatGPT into Siri and other Apple Intelligence features. But things seem to be evolving rapidly.
Earlier this month, Bloomberg reported that OpenAI is preparing legal action against Apple over what it sees as a breakdown in their two-year-old AI partnership, which allowed Siri to route some user queries to ChatGPT and enabled iPhone users to sign up for ChatGPT subscriptions directly through Apple’s ecosystem.
OpenAI reportedly believes it did not receive the commercial and strategic benefits it had expected from the deal that brought ChatGPT integration to Apple devices.
Unlike rivals, Apple appears to be positioning Siri as a more privacy-conscious AI assistant. Reports suggest that Apple has been exploring deeper Gemini integration for the next generation of Siri, a shift that has reportedly frustrated OpenAI, which expected broader ChatGPT integration across Apple’s ecosystem.
Apple executives are also expected to frame privacy as a key differentiator during the company’s upcoming AI rollout.
(This article has been curated by Shivani P Menon, who is an intern with The Indian Express)