Apple’s AI revamp of Siri may feature auto-deleting chats to protect user privacy: Report

Apple is reportedly preparing a privacy-focused Siri overhaul as the company expands its AI ambitions ahead of WWDC 2026. (Image credit: Vivek Umashankar/The Indian Express)

Apple’s long-delayed Siri overhaul could come with a new feature that automatically deletes chats between users and the AI-powered voice assistant, signalling the tech giant’s attempt to differentiate itself from rivals such as OpenAI and Google on user privacy.

The revamped Siri experience may allow users to automatically erase conversations after 30 days or one year, while also offering the option to retain their chats permanently, according to a report by Bloomberg.

This feature is expected to arrive as part of Apple’s broader AI push, which the iPhone-maker is likely to showcase at its annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) in June this year.