Apple’s 2020 lineup includes cheaper 23-inch iMac, game controller for iOS devices

Multiple new Apple devices are expected to launch this year including an affordable 23-inch iMac as well as its own game controller for Apple TV and iOS devices. According to the China Times, Apple plans to launch a 23-inch iMac, which could replace the existing 21.5-inch model. This is the first time we’ve heard that Apple is working on a 23-inch “affordable” iMac model.

Right now, the entry-level iMac comes with either 21.5-inch or 27-inch iMac. If Apple brings a 23-inch model to the market, it will probably replace the aging 21.5-inch iMac. Expect the new iMac to have the same design but with much thinner bezels.

Currently, the cheapest iMac one can buy is the 21.5-inch model which starts at $1099. Unfortunately, the 21.5-inch iMac lacks a Retina Display and an SSD. The report claims new iMac will enter production sometime in the third quarter of this year, meaning the launch will likely happen either in September or October.

Apple could be developing its own game controller

Last year, Apple brought in support for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One gamepads in iOS 13. But looks like Apple is already developing its own game controller for Apple TV and iOS devices. The information comes from an anonymous Twitter account called @L0vetodream.

It isn’t shocking to see why Apple working on its game controller. Apple has a gaming subscription service called Apple Arcade, which is available for Rs 99 a month. Given Apple now has a dedicated gaming subscription service, the company can come with its own game controller that works across the iPhone, iPad, Macs and Apple TV.

Another theory of developing a game controller is that Apple plans to make its Apple TV box into a game console. 9to5Mac reports the controller is part of Apple’s plan to “push hard with Apple Arcade going forward.”The next Apple TV, slated to launch this year, might feature Apple’s A12 processor and improved graphics performance.

