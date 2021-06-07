Apple WWDC Event 2021 Live Updates: iOS 15, new macOS; livestream timings, where to watch

Apple WWDC 2021 Keynote Live Updates: Apple is hosting its Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) later tonight with the keynote starting at 10.30 pm IST or 10.00 am PST. The WWDC keynote sets the tone of what to expect from Apple on the software product perspective, be it the next iteration of iOS or macOS or watchOS.
Apple will reveal upcoming features for most of its major software products, which will include iOS 15, macOS 12, updated iPadOS and watchOS 8 as well as a new tvOS and homePodOS update. According to reports, iOS 15 will come with improvements for notifications, more privacy and there will be more features for iPadOS as well.
Some reports are also claiming that Apple could also announce its updated MacBook Pros for the year. Previously, Bloomberg had reported that the new updated MacBook Pro, MacBook Air with updated processors, a new design and improved connectivity to external devices are expected this summer, which is being seen as an indication that they will be announced at the WWDC keynote. Again we will have to wait and see if Apple actually announces these products during the keynote since this event is expected to focus software.
Apple is also hosting a music event post the keynote, where updates to Apple Music, including rolling out lossless audio, spatial audio is expected. Apple has already announced it plans to bring these to its music streaming service at no extra cost for subscribers.
Check out the YouTube link for Apple’s event
We will be updating our live blog as well with the announcements and analysis of what Apple’s big changes will mean for developers and users, so do scroll down for more details.
Apple founder Steve Jobs took the stage one last time 10 years ago at WWDC 2021 before his unfortunate demise in October 2011. Check out the video here.
Apple is expected to launch a new variant of its Mac Mini computer that is powered by the M1X chip. Leaks over the web have also pointed to a refreshed design and more ports.
According to reports, this will likely be a minor update. Last year's Big Sur was a massive design overhaul for macOS, and introduced multiple changes, including around design. We do know that the name macOS 12 has leaked, and given Big Sur was macOS 11, this logical progression in numbering was expected.
With iOS 15, Apple is expected to revamp notifications and will include more privacy-focused feature, including a new control panel which will let users what data is being accessed by each app. Further, it looks like users will be able to set a status, such as driving or sleeping or working, and restrict notifications based on each of these statuses. Apple will also introduce a new notifications banner for incoming messages, according to reports.
Apple will also focus on iPadOS as well, which will get some new features as well, including a revamped homescreen, ability to add widgets anywhere on the screen, etc. Reports have also talked about how Apple will add more features to iMessage, many of which could put it in more competition with other apps such as WhatsApp. But we will have to see what these changes look like to be sure, given iMessage is limited to Apple devices.