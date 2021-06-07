Apple WWDC Event 2021 Live Updates: iOS 15, new macOS; livestream timings, where to watch

Apple WWDC 2021 Live updates: Everything we expect at tonight's keynote address. (Image source: Screenshot of Apple events page)

Apple WWDC 2021 Keynote Live Updates: Apple is hosting its Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) later tonight with the keynote starting at 10.30 pm IST or 10.00 am PST. The WWDC keynote sets the tone of what to expect from Apple on the software product perspective, be it the next iteration of iOS or macOS or watchOS.

Apple will reveal upcoming features for most of its major software products, which will include iOS 15, macOS 12, updated iPadOS and watchOS 8 as well as a new tvOS and homePodOS update. According to reports, iOS 15 will come with improvements for notifications, more privacy and there will be more features for iPadOS as well.

Some reports are also claiming that Apple could also announce its updated MacBook Pros for the year. Previously, Bloomberg had reported that the new updated MacBook Pro, MacBook Air with updated processors, a new design and improved connectivity to external devices are expected this summer, which is being seen as an indication that they will be announced at the WWDC keynote. Again we will have to wait and see if Apple actually announces these products during the keynote since this event is expected to focus software.

Apple is also hosting a music event post the keynote, where updates to Apple Music, including rolling out lossless audio, spatial audio is expected. Apple has already announced it plans to bring these to its music streaming service at no extra cost for subscribers.

Check out the YouTube link for Apple’s event

We will be updating our live blog as well with the announcements and analysis of what Apple’s big changes will mean for developers and users, so do scroll down for more details.