Apple WWDC Event 2026 Live Updates: Siri to dominate Apple’s WWDC 2026 keynote

Apple WWDC 2026 Keynote Live Updates: Welcome to The Indian Express’ live blog covering Apple’s WWDC 2026 keynote presentation from Apple Park in Cupertino, California, United States,

This year’s annual developer conference is a monumental one for Apple, and the entire world is looking forward to the debut of an AI-revamped Siri, the company’s digital assistant that is finally expected to become truly intelligent. And it had better work, especially if it’s being powered by Google’s Gemini AI models. Keep an eye on Siri’s comeback, as Apple is betting a lot on its future on a digital assistant that could become the foundation of the user experience across current and future products.

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It is also expected to be CEO Tim Cook’s final developer conference before he hands the baton to John Ternus, who is set to take over as Apple’s CEO on September 1. Cook will remain as executive chairman of Apple’s board of directors.

The WWDC 2026 keynote presentation begins at 10:30pm IST today (June 8). Apple fans will be able to watch the event live at Apple.com, on Apple’s YouTube channel, and the Apple TV app.

Follow our live blog for the latest updates and breaking announcements as they happen straight from Apple Park.