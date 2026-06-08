Apple WWDC Event 2026 Live Updates: Siri to dominate Apple’s WWDC 2026 keynote
Apple WWDC Event 2026 Keynote Event Live Updates: Apple’s WWDC developer event kicks off Monday night at 10:30 pm IST. Join us for the live updates where it announces iOS 27, updated Siri and new developer tools, and, of course, artificial intelligence features.
Apple WWDC Event 2026 LIVE: Follow along for real-time announcements straight from Apple Park.
Apple WWDC 2026 Keynote Live Updates: Welcome to The Indian Express’ live blog covering Apple’s WWDC 2026 keynote presentation from Apple Park in Cupertino, California, United States,
This year’s annual developer conference is a monumental one for Apple, and the entire world is looking forward to the debut of an AI-revamped Siri, the company’s digital assistant that is finally expected to become truly intelligent. And it had better work, especially if it’s being powered by Google’s Gemini AI models. Keep an eye on Siri’s comeback, as Apple is betting a lot on its future on a digital assistant that could become the foundation of the user experience across current and future products.
Story continues below this ad
It is also expected to be CEO Tim Cook’s final developer conference before he hands the baton to John Ternus, who is set to take over as Apple’s CEO on September 1. Cook will remain as executive chairman of Apple’s board of directors.
The WWDC 2026 keynote presentation begins at 10:30pm IST today (June 8). Apple fans will be able to watch the event live at Apple.com, on Apple’s YouTube channel, and the Apple TV app.
Follow our live blog for the latest updates and breaking announcements as they happen straight from Apple Park.
Live Updates
Jun 8, 2026 04:05 PM IST
What’s at stake for Apple?
At this year’s WWDC, Apple needs to demonstrate how it can make consumer AI useful despite trailing competitors in the AI race.
Over the past two years, under the Apple Intelligence banner, the company introduced several AI-powered features, including Writing Tools, Genmoji, Summarisation, and Clean Up in the Photos app. However, none of these features appear to have gained the widespread adoption Apple had hoped for.
Is this the year Apple Intelligence evolves from being a feature into a platform? What do industry insiders have to say? Read more here.
Jun 8, 2026 04:02 PM IST
What to expect, what not to
Apple’s annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2026 kicks off today (June 8), where the tech giant is expected to show off a newly overhauled Siri on the iPhone capable of taking multi-step actions, alongside new operating systems for its devices with more advanced AI features.
We expect to see AI upgrades across Photos, Search, Camera, and system-wide interactions.
Of course, the annual developer conference is going to be beyond AI as well, with a focus on tools that developers use but don’t be surprised if it turns upcoming iOS and macOS, the two most dominant operating systems that powers the iPhone and Mac, into AI OS.
WWDC isn't a hardware event. Instead, it's where Apple showcases the latest versions of its operating systems and other software, while giving developers an early chance to explore and build for them. That said, much of the software unveiled at WWDC is designed to power the new hardware Apple typically launches later in the year. In that sense, the event serves as a preview of the experiences and features that will define Apple's fall product lineup.
Jun 8, 2026 04:02 PM IST
WWDC 2026: How to watch
While WWDC 2026 is a five day-long conference running from June 8 to June 12, the opening keynote is the main event as it is packed with all of Apple’s biggest announcements.
It typically lasts around one hour and 30 minutes, and is a pre-recorded presentation streamed for in-person attendees at Apple Park as well as online audiences around the world.
The WWDC 2026 keynote will kick off at 10:30pm IST today (June 8). Apple fans will be able to watch the keynote live at Apple.com, on Apple's official YouTube channel, and the Apple TV app.