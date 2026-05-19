Apple WWDC 2026: From advanced Siri to iOS 27, here’s what to expect

Apple has officially announced that its Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2026 keynote will take place on June 8, and the company’s invite artwork is already sparking speculation about the future of Siri.
The teaser image shared by Apple features a glowing, colourful symbol hovering above Apsple Park alongside the tagline “coming bright up”, leading many observers to believe the company may finally be preparing a major visual and AI-focused redesign for Siri.
WWDC 2026 is set to be a significant event for Apple’s software division, especially as the company has continued to expand its ambitions in the AI space following the difficult launch of Apple Intelligence in 2024.
Industry rumours indicated that Apple had been developing a new generation of Siri technology dubbed “Siri 2.0”, which would compete with AI assistants such as OpenAI’s ChatGPT and Google Gemini.
Rumours suggested that Siri 2.0 might turn out to be much more conversational and context-aware and would serve less as a conventional voice assistant, but rather as an AI agent operating similar to a chatbot and able to perform complex tasks on behalf of the user within various apps and services.
Both Apple and Google have announced their intention to introduce AI capabilities powered by Gemini in iOS 27, released sometime later in 2026. That could allow users to perform complex voice-controlled actions, manage workflows across apps, and receive more intelligent responses based on on-screen content and personal context.
The WWDC invite’s glowing visuals have also fuelled speculation that Siri could receive a redesigned interface alongside its AI improvements. Current versions of Siri rely heavily on simple voice prompts and minimal visual interaction, but Apple may now be preparing a more immersive and interactive system designed around generative AI experiences.
Beyond Siri, WWDC 2026 is expected to showcase updates to iOS 27, macOS, watchOS, and other Apple platforms. Reports suggest Apple is also developing new AI-powered features for photo editing, productivity tools, and notifications.
Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman previously reported that Apple wants privacy to remain a key differentiator for its AI strategy, with more processing handled directly on-device rather than entirely through cloud servers.
The WWDC 2026 keynote will begin at Apple Park in Cupertino, California. While Apple has not officially confirmed the start time, the company’s major presentations traditionally begin at 10 am Pacific Time. The event is expected to be streamed live through Apple’s website, YouTube channel, and Developer app.