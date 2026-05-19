Apple WWDC 2026: From advanced Siri to iOS 27, here’s what to expect

Apple’s WWDC 2026 teaser is fuelling speculation that the company could unveil a major AI-powered redesign for Siri as it pushes deeper into generative AI and intelligent assistant technology. (Image: Apple)

Apple has officially announced that its Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2026 keynote will take place on June 8, and the company’s invite artwork is already sparking speculation about the future of Siri.

The teaser image shared by Apple features a glowing, colourful symbol hovering above Apsple Park alongside the tagline “coming bright up”, leading many observers to believe the company may finally be preparing a major visual and AI-focused redesign for Siri.

WWDC 2026 is set to be a significant event for Apple’s software division, especially as the company has continued to expand its ambitions in the AI space following the difficult launch of Apple Intelligence in 2024.