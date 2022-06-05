Apple WWDC 2022: iOS 16, macOS, watchOS 9 and everything else we expect

Apple’s Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC) 2022 takes place Monday, June 6 and continues till June 10. WWDC is also an online-only event this year, with the keynote opening at 10 am PST (which is 10.30 pm IST) on June 6. WWDC is where all the focus is on software, and where developers and users get a glimpse at the future versions of iOS, macOS, and watchOS. There’s also speculation that Apple could launch or at least showcase its upcoming AR/VR headset at the event, with a focus on the upcoming ‘realityOS’, which is supposed to power this. We look at everything to expect at WWDC 2022.

Apple WWDC 2022: Where to watch livestream, timings?

As noted, the Apple WWDC 2022 keynote takes place at 10.30 pm IST. It is being streamed online. Users can watch it on the Apple website on any iPhone, iPad, Mac or tvOS device. Users can also watch the event on Apple’s YouTube channel. Apple’s keynotes typically are two hours long at such events, and we expect something similar for WWDC.

Apple WWDC 2022: iOS 16, iPadOS and what to expect

The next version of iOS is one of the most anticipated, and this time around iOS 16 is expected to introduce key changes. According to previous reports by Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, while iOS 16 might not be a visual overhaul, it will bring some key additions. This includes support for Always On Display for the iPhone 13 and the future iPhone 14 series. This means users can look at the display for select notifications, such as time, messages, etc, without worrying about battery life. The Always On Display has been a key feature of other Android devices, such as OnePlus, Xiaomi, Samsung and others.

Apple could also offer more customisation options for the Lock Screen, including wallpapers with widget-like capabilities, according to the same report. Apple is also expected to add new features to Messages to make it more like a social network. Exactly how this will take place is unclear, though there’s talk of improvements to the audio messages feature. Apple iOS 16 will also bring new features to the Health app, including more advanced sleep tracking and possible tools to help with pill management.

Keep in mind that Apple will only give a preview of iOS 16 at the event, followed by a beta build for developers. The final stable build of the software will not be ready until September when the new iPhones typically launch in the market. However, a public beta is made available a month after the release of the developer beta, which most users can try out.

Apple will also announce dedicated features for iPadOS. It could finally support more advanced multitasking, including the ability to run more than two apps simultaneously. According to Bloomberg, iPadOS 16 new interface will make it “easier to see what apps are open and switch between tasks,” and it will also let “users resize app windows and offer new ways for users to handle multiple apps at once.”

The update will feature a redesigned multitasking interface that makes it easier to swap between tasks and see which apps are open, plus it will allow users to resize windows. Apple also plans to implement new ways for users to deal with multiple apps simultaneously, in what sounds like a much more Mac-like multitasking experience.

Apple WWDC 2022: watchOS 9 and what to expect

Apple watchOS 9 will not come with any significant design overhaul, but it will include new watch faces and apps. Apple could also add some new features to the fitness tracking on the device. Some new features might be limited to newer versions of the Apple Watch, possibly the upcoming Apple Watch Series 8. Leaks have indicated in the past that Apple will introduce a body temperature sensor on the watch.

The new watchOS could also get support for more advanced sleep tracking, similar to the iPhone. A new low-power mode will also be coming to the Watch, which will presumably support more features than the existing low-power mode. The current version only shows the time.

Apple WWDC 2022: macOS and what to expect

Apple’s macOS 13 will also get some new features, including a more advanced Settings app, similar to how it works on Apple’s iOS devices. But there have been very reports talking about macOS, so this is one area where Apple could perhaps leave us very surprised.

Apple WWDC 2022: Will there be hardware announcements?

Now, this is an event focused on software, and hardware announcements are typically not expected. But at the 2020 WWDC, Apple announced plans to shift to its own silicon for Macs, though the devices only launched later in the year with the M1 series. Apple’s transition to the new M-series processors is nearly complete. So will Apple talk hardware at WWDC 2022? We don’t know for sure, but there are high hopes that the new MacBook Air powered by the M2 processor could make an appearance at the event. What about the new Mac Pro? Who knows, it could be another big surprise? But we want to note that the ongoing supply chain crisis means it is unlikely that Apple reveals these new devices during Monday’s keynote.

Apple WWDC 2002: realityOS and that Mixed Reality headset?

This is supposed to be the big announcement at WWDC, or at least that’s what the expectation is. While Apple’s AR/VR headset might not be revealed, the company is expected to talk about the upcoming device and its realityOS, which will power this entire experience. Reports from Bloomberg have said Apple’s board has seen the headset, a sign it is nearly ready. The latest report from the New York Times states Apple has roped in Iron Man director Jon Favreau for creating content for the headset. Favreau is also an executive producer of “Prehistoric Planet” on Apple TV+, and he will bring the “show’s dinosaurs to life on the headset,” according to the report. It also notes that the headset looks like a “pair of ski goggles”, with both AR and VR experiences offered. The report notes the headset will not be ready to ship till next year.

The NYT report adds that Apple will showcase “software tools that would allow apps to add new camera and voice functionality, laying the groundwork for a hands-free interface that customers can eventually navigate on the headset.” Keep in mind previous reports have noted that when the device does ship, it will be expensive, starting at $2000 or higher.