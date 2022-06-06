Apple WWDC 2022 LIVE Updates: India timing, what to expect and more

Apple’s Worldwide Developer Conference 2022 (WWDC) kicks off today and will continue till June 10. The keynote will open at 10.30 pm IST (10 am PST) and Apple is hosting this as an online-only event. This has been the case since the pandemic began in 2020. The keynote livestream will be available on the Apple website, Apple TV+ app and on the company’s YouTube channel.
The focus of WWDC is on software. Apple typically showcases upcoming features and how developers can use these to improve their apps. At the conference, Apple reveals the next version of iOS, iPadOS, watchOS, macOS, and tvOS. With iOS 16, Apple is expected to upgrade its own apps, including the Health app and make some changes to the lock screen.
Some of the rumoured features such as Always on Display could also indicate what is coming up with the iPhone 14 series later in September. There’s also talk that Apple will finally talk about its upcoming realityOS, which will power its future Mixed Reality (AR/VR) headset. The headset is not expected to make an appearance just yet, but Apple will likely showcase software features focused on AR/VR. This year there’s also talk of a new MacBook Air making an appearance at the event.
Apple will only reveal upcoming features of iOS 16 today. The final stable build will only roll out much later, likely in September after the new iPhone 14 series has been revealed. After the keynote, Apple will make the developer beta build available as has been the case in the past years. This build of iOS 16 can only be accessed if you have a developer account. It is also more unstable build with a lot of bugs, other issues and not recommended for regular users.
Apple also makes a public beta available for iOS 16. This one is usually released a month or so after WWDC, so expect this around July. This beta can be accessed by regular users. Again, it is not recommended that you install this on your primary device because typically such early versions of the software come with their fair shares of issues. However, for those who want the latest software and wish to test it out, this is a good way of getting early access.
Yes, Apple WWDC is all about software. However, leaks indicate that a new MacBook Air could be revealed at the event. The last time that Apple updated the MacBook Air was in 2020 when it launched the new versions powered by its own silicion, the M1 processors. So, the MacBook Air is due for an upgrade. Leaks have talked about how Apple will introduce the MacBook Air in more colourful options, similar to the M1-powered iMacs.
But the big question is whether it will get the M2 processor. According to Bloomberg, M2-powered Macs are already in testing and Apple employees have been using them. This is a sure sign that the product is coming. But will it be made official tonight is not clear. The supply chain crisis, worsened by the Covid-19 lockdowns in China, has likely made it worse. Reports indicate the upgraded MacBook Air might come with a long waiting time as well. Still, Apple launching a new MacBook Air would be pretty exciting. It is one of the most powerful and popular laptops in the segment.
Apple CEO Tim Cook has posted a tweet ahead of the WWDC keynote. He praised the student app developers who are attending WWDC. Each year Apple invites student app developers to event as well. Cook wrote on his Twitter account, "The talented student developers I met today are going places! They let their passion for coding and creative problem-solving shine through in areas as diverse as gardening, gaming, quantum physics, and more. Never stop innovating! #WWDC22" Check out his tweet below