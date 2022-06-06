Apple WWDC 2022 LIVE Updates: India timing, what to expect and more

Apple's big keynote will start at 10.30 pm IST. According to Bloomberg, Apple will introduce some key features for iOS 16, including the ability to customise the lock screen further. Apple previously add the option to customise the Home Screen with widgets, etc. It could also add more features to Messages, in order to make the app more social. The health app could get some updates as well, on the iPhone and the watch. Apple is also expected to revamp some of its apps on the Mac, including the Settings app.

But all eyes will be on announcements that go beyond the typically iOS or macOS domain. And this concerns, Apple's upcoming AR/VR or mixed reality headset. Sure, the device is unlikely to get showcased at the event. But the expectation is that Apple could give a glimpse at future AR/VR features, including realityOS which is supposed to power the headset. We will have to wait and see what features Apple does reveal, many of which will be aimed at developers.

Finally, there are some expectations around hardware as well. Most notably, a new MacBook Air with a more colourful chassis could make an appearance at WWDC 2022. This would be a change given Apple typically hosts a separate event for Macs. The expectation is that the new MacBook Air will be powered by the new M2 processor, though other reports indicate that the supply chain crisis has complicated these plans.