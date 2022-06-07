iPadOS 16 brings multitasking features, Weather app and more

At WWDC 2022, Apple announced iPadOS 16, the latest iteration of the company’s tablet operating system. Some of the new updates to the OS include Stage Manager and full external display support, new ways to collaborate with Messages, Mail and Safari updates, and pro features including Reference Mode and Display Zoom. Here are some of the major updates.

iPadOS 16: Stage Manager and full external display support

Stage Manager is a new multitasking tool that automatically organises apps and windows, making it easier to switch between tasks. Users can now create overlapping windows of different sizes in a single view. They can also drag and drop windows from the side, or open apps from the Dock to create groups of apps. The window of the app users are working on is displayed prominently in the centre.

Stage Manager will be available on the iPad Pro and iPad Air with the M1 chip and will unlock full external display support with resolutions of up to 6k. This means users will be able to arrange a workspace customised to them with up to four apps on the iPad and four apps on the external display.

iPadOS 16: Weather app

The iPad gets the Weather app, which is designed to take full advantage of the device’s large display. Apart from being able to see the most important weather information, users can also be notified when a severe weather alert is issued in their area or check air quality using a colour-coded scale.

iPadOS 16: Real-time collaboration tool Freeform

Apple announced Freeform, which is a new collaboration tool with a flexible canvas that will give users the ability to see, share and collaborate with others, without worrying about layouts and page sizes. It has full support for the Apple Pencil. Freeform will be coming to iPad OS 15 later this year. It will also allow collaborators to start a FaceTime session and see updates from others right in the Messages thread.