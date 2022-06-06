Apple WWDC 2022: How to watch the event live, India timings and more

Apple’s annual developer conference WWDC 2022 starts later today (June 6) with the company expected to make a a number of announcements during the keynote. This will include the new iOS 16, iPadOS 16, macOS 13 and watchOS. There are expectations that Apple will also talk about the upcoming realityOS, which is supposed to power its future Mixed Reality headset. A new MacBook Air is also expected at the event. Here are details on where to watch the event and India timings.

Apple WWDC 2022: How to watch livestream

Apple’s own website host the livestream for the event as always. You don’t need to sign up in order to watch the event. Apple iPhone, MacBook or iPad users can stream the event directly from Safari on the official website. You can also watch the keynote speech on your bigger screen using your Apple TV device as well. The Apple TV+ app also has a livestream for the keynote.

If you want to watch the livestream from your browser on a Windows PC or an Android phone/tablet, you can watch it live via YouTube. We have embedded the link below.

If you would prefer to read about the event as it happens, we will have a live blog for the event, which will be updated with new details as the event unfolds.

Apple WWDC 2022: What time does the event start?

Apple’s WWDC keynote starts at 10 am PST, which is 10.30 pm IST. The keynote will last for nearly two hours, going by the official calendar invite. But given that the keynote will cover various software products, this duration is not surprising.

Apple WWDC 2022: What will Apple announce?

The focus of WWDC keynote is around software. So yes, Apple will showcase iOS 16, iPadOS watchOS 9, macOS 13 and possibly give a glimpse at the upcoming realityOS software. The last one is supposed to power its upcoming Mixed Reality headset, though the headset itself might not make an appearance at the event. Apple will likely showcase some new features which would help developers create AR/VR content easily, that could then be used in the headset.

Some are also expecting a new MacBook Air to make an appearance at the event. We will have to wait and see if this does happen, given hardware announcements are rare at WWDC. Apple did announce its new silicon at the WWDC 2020, though the official M1 MacBooks were only showcased later that year.