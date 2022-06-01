Apple WWDC 2022: How to watch live stream, what to expect

Apple will be kicking off its annual developer conference WWDC early next week on June 6. The Cupertino-based tech giant is also expected to make a number of new announcements during the opening keynote of the event. These include improvements on iOS, iPadOS, watchOS and more.

Apple WWDC 2022: How to watch live stream

Users interested in caching the Apple WWDC 2022 event live can check out the link top the live stream below. Note that the link will go live at 10:30pm IST on Monday, June 6

Apple WWDC 2022: What to expect

Apple is expected to make a number of key software announcements at the event, and may even see some new hardware, although reports suggest we’re unlikely to see the upcoming Apple AR/MR glasses just yet.

Apple follows a yearly cycle for new software and it is just about the time when the company releases the new iOS and iPadOS versions. Expected features include improvements to notifications, health improvements and a minimal focus on visual redesign.

iOS 16 is also expected to bring features like Always-On Display to select iPhone models and also lock screen widgets (a long time Android feature) for the first time on iOS. There have also been reports of a new wallpaper format and new additions to the Messages app.

🚨 Limited Time Offer | Express Premium with ad-lite for just Rs 2/ day 👉🏽 Click here to subscribe 🚨

For iPadOS 16, reports suggest Apple could bring better multitasking with resizable app windows which will allow users to open multiple apps alongside each other. Apple is also expected to release a new watchOS update.

Other products that could make an appearance at the event include a new MacBook Air, the upcoming M2 chip, a new HomePod or perhaps a new Mac Pro. We should have more details as we head closer to the event.