WWDC 2021: iOS 15, watchOS 8, and what else to expect

Apple is set to host its keynote for its annual Worldwide Developer Conference. The WWDC event is where Apple announces its plans regarding the new software, and sometimes new hardware. This year, Apple is expected to show more details on the upcoming iOS 15, iPadOS 15, WatchOS 8, macOS 12 and TVOS 15.

How to watch Apple WWDC 2021

The Apple WWDC 2021 keynote will begin at 10 am PDT (10 pm IST). Since it is an all-virtual event, any interested person can live stream the Apple WWDC 2021 event. You can watch the event on Apple’s YouTube channel and also on Apple’s event website and the Apple event app.

We have also embedded the link to the event below so you can watch the stream directly from this page when the event begins. Check it out here.

Apple WWDC 2021: What to expect?

A large part of what is to unfold at Apple WWDC 2021 has still been kept under wraps. There haven’t been many leaks or rumours around new software either. However, some rumours have suggested we could see new software for the iPad, including a new home screen setup where widgets can be placed anywhere on the screen, similar to iPhones.

We could also expect to hear about more software improvements for the M1 iPad Pro Series that was recently launched. A new update there could allow users to make the most of the M1 chips performance capabilities. It is, after all, the same chip that powers the latest MacBooks.

Apart from these aspects, Apple is expected to unveil iOS 15, iPadOS 15, WatchOS 8, macOS 12 and TVOS 15 this year, based on the annual update cycle that the company has followed for years. Again, there is not a lot we know at the moment about what to expect in these new software updates, apart from a rumoured improvement in Apple’s iMessage platform.

But what about hardware?

Apple has occasionally used the WWDC event to launch new products as well. This year, many expect the company to announce its new MacBook Pro variant, armed with new Apple processors that succeed the M1. Other rumours also suggest a new pair of AirPods could launch at the event.

However, not that these are just rumours and both the launches are not confirmed as of now. Hence, it is possible that we see either of these launches or neither of them at the event. As an event targeted at developers, the only aspect with a guaranteed focus will be the new software.