Apple WWDC 2020: What to expect, from iOS 14 to watchOS 7 and more

For the first time ever because of the coronavirus pandemic, Apple is cancelling the in-person portions of its annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) and will instead hold the event virtually in June. WWDC is one of Apple’s flagship events of the year, where thousands of developers get to learn the latest features and developer tools coming to iOS, macOS, watchOS, tvOS and iPadOS.

While the event is being hosted in a digital-only format, Apple says developers will still have the opportunity to get an early look at Apple’s upcoming software and engage with Apple engineers. The event will take place in June, although Apple has not announced specific dates.

Here is what we can expect from WWDC 2020

When is the WWDC 2020 keynote?

Apple has not announced an exact date when the event or developer sessions will be streamed.

How to watch WWDC 2020 keynote

Apple will live stream the entire event. Hopefully, users will likely able stream the keynote to their Mac, iPhone, or iPad, or to their Apple TV through a dedicated app.

WWDC 2020: What to expect

iOS 14

Like the past few years, Apple will announce a new version of iOS at WWDC 2020. The next major update for iPhone mobile OS, iOS 14, will bring a number of big and small changes, including a new way to display apps on the home screen, a new fitness app, a new AR app, according to recent reports from 9to5Mac and MacRumors. Apple is also expected to bring incremental improvements to iMessage, whereas the Apple Pencil will get its next major software update as well. Apple is also planning to bring some changes that would give users more choices as far as third-party apps and wallpapers.

watchOS 7

As far as watchOS 7 is concerned, Apple will likely to introduce a host of new features, including sleep tracking, a new Infograph Pro face, and features for kids. Interestingly, Apple might introduce a feature that will allow users to make their own Apple Watch face, and share it with other users.

iPadOS 14

Leaked code, obtained by 9to5Mac, reveals that Apple is set to roll out system-wide support for mouse cursors that will apparently be similar to the mouse experience of the Mac. Right now, iPadOS has an accessibility feature that lets users use a mouse as a pointing device, but the experience isn’t as polished as one would get while using the Mac. It’s also being reported that iPadOS14 may come with a new PencilKit feature that will allow users to handwrite text in any text input field using Apple Pencil.

macOS 10.16

We haven’t heard anything so far about the next version of macOS, but sketchy rumours hint at the arrival of Apple’s ARM-powered Macs this year. Rumours of the Mac moving to Arm have been circulating for a while now. Apple currently relies on Intel for chips being used in the MacBook Air and iMac.

tvOS 14

Lastly, we expect Apple to introduce tvOS 14 at WWDC 2020. We haven’t heard any major rumours, but there is speculation that HomePod may get the default speaker option on Apple TV. Rumour has that we may get see an updated Apple TV 4K box with A12 chipset.

