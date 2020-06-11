WWDC 2020 schedule released, special keynote on June 22

For the first time, Apple is holding its flagship developer conference virtually due to the coronavirus pandemic (Source: Bloomberg) For the first time, Apple is holding its flagship developer conference virtually due to the coronavirus pandemic (Source: Bloomberg)

Apple on Wednesday released the full schedule of its first digital-only WWDC. The annual WWDC, which kicks off June 22, will include a keynote address, Platforms State of the Union, 100+ engineering sessions, all-new Developer Forums, 1-on-1 labs with more than 1,000 Apple engineers, and more.

In a press statement, Apple said a special keynote event will take place on June 22 at 10am PT. The event will be streamed live from Apple Park, and can be watched via Apple’s official website, the Apple developer app, YouTube, and the Apple TV app.

Post the special keynote address, Apple will hold its annual Platforms State of the Union address. This event will be available on-demand via the Apple Developer app and Apple Developer website. Other than that, the virtual event will also include over 100 engineering sessions, an all-new Apple Developer Forums design, and much more.

For the first time, Apple is holding its flagship developer conference virtually due to the coronavirus pandemic. Apple typically unveils new versions of iOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS — the software that powers the iPhone, iPad, Mac and Apple Watch.

Although WWDC is a developer conference with major focus on the software, the company in the past has used the event to announce new hardware. In 2019, Apple announced the new Mac Pro. It’s quite possible we will get to see a refreshed iMac alongside the updated Apple TV during the event. Apple could also announce the over-ear headphones aimed at offerings from Bose and Sony. Dubbed AirPods Studio, Apple’s over-ear headphones will likely cost over $350.

Some reports also speculate that Apple could use this year’s WWDC to reveal ARM-based Macs. This will be for the first time in a decade Apple will ditch Intel chips over the ARM-based processors for its Mac computers.

