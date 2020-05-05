Apple WWDC starts on June 22; online only affair will be free for developers

Last year, over 350 student developers from 37 different countries attended the WWDC in San Jose. (Express Photo: Nandagopal Rajan) Last year, over 350 student developers from 37 different countries attended the WWDC in San Jose. (Express Photo: Nandagopal Rajan)

The 31st edition of Apple’s annual Worldwide Developers Conference virtually, beginning June 22, will be an all online affair this time. But it would also be free for all developers on the Apple Developer app and website. Last year, the event was held in San Jose where it moved back to from San Francisco a couple of years ago.

“WWDC20 will be our biggest yet, bringing together our global developer community of more than 23 million in an unprecedented way for a week in June to learn about the future of Apple platforms,” said Phil Schiller, Apple’s senior vice-president of Worldwide Marketing. Usually not more that a few thousand developers are Apple to enter WWDC.

“We can’t wait to meet online in June with the global developer community and share with them all of the new tools we’ve been working on to help them create even more incredible apps and services. We look forward to sharing more details about WWDC20 with everyone as we get closer to this exciting event.”

Apple WWDC this year will also host a Swift Student Challenge, where student developers will be able to showcase their own Swift playgrounds.

More details about WWDC schedule — including keynote and Platforms State of the Union details, session and lab schedules, and more — will be shared in June on the app, website and by email. (Image: Apple)

Last year, over 350 student developers from 37 different countries attended the WWDC in San Jose. Craig Federighi, Apple’s senior vice president of Software Engineering, said: “As we look forward to WWDC20, although our gathering will be virtual this year, we want to recognise and celebrate the creative contributions of our young developers from around the world. We can’t wait to see this next generation of innovative thinkers turn their ideas into a reality through the Swift Student Challenge.”

Participants have till 11:59 p.m. PDT on May 17 to submit to the Swift Student Challenge by “creating an interactive scene in a Swift playground that can be experienced within three minutes”. Winners will receive an exclusive WWDC20 jacket and pin set. For more information, visit developer.apple.com/wwdc20/swift-student-challenge.

More details about WWDC schedule — including keynote and Platforms State of the Union details, session and lab schedules, and more — will be shared in June on the app, website and by email.

