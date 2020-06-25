Everything Apple didn’t announce at WWDC 2020: AirPods Studio, AirTags, and more

All the hardware products Apple didn’t announce at its WWDC 2020 keynote. (Image credit: Apple) All the hardware products Apple didn’t announce at its WWDC 2020 keynote. (Image credit: Apple)

Apple hosted its annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) this year, where the company announced iOS 14 for iPhones, iPadOS 14, macOS Big Sur, watchOS 7, and more. The Cupertino, California-based tech giant also revealed that future Mac computers will use custom Apple chips instead of Intel. Unfortunately, there was no mention of new hardware products at the developer conference. Where were the AirPods Studio? Is the revamped iMac still coming? And what about AirTags? These are some of the gadgets that Apple didn’t announce at this year’s WWDC.

AirPods Studio

Apple has been working on a pair of high-end over-ear headphones called the AirPods Studio. These noise-canceling headphones will be aimed at similar offerings from Bose, Sony and Microsoft. They are rumoured to come with customised parts that can be swapped in and out. Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman claims that Apple’s fancy headphones would be customised in the sane away as an Apple Watch. Rumours have indicated that the headphoned would cost over $349 when they launch sometime this year.

Apple hasn't changed the design language of the iMac in many years. (Image credit: Apple)

iMac 2020

While Apple did talk about the future of Macs by dumping of Intel inside, it didn’t announce a new Mac. Before the keynote, there were rumours of the all-new iMac with updated internals and a new design. Sadly, we didn’t get to hear about the iMac 2020 at WWDC 2020. Nevertheless, we still expect Apple to release the iMac with a 24-inch screen and slimmer bezels. Many believe that the 2020 iMac could be Apple’s first Mac that will use the company’s own processors based on ARM designs rather than Intel’s traditional x86 desktop chips.

Similar to Tile, Air Tags will allow users to locate lost or stolen items. (Image credit: Apple)

AirTags

Apple is reportedly working on Tile-like Bluetooth tracking tags that can be attached to keys and wallets. These tags will use the Find my App on the iPhone or iPad to locate your devices. AirTags may also feature ultra-wideband technology, which would allow them to work with the U1 chips in iPhone 11 series. Apple has yet to confirm it is working on a Tile-like Bluetooth tracking device, of course.

The next-gen Apple TV is slated to launch later this year. (Image credit; Apple)

Apple TV 2020

Surprisingly, Apple didn’t announce a new Apple TV streaming box at WWDC 2020. Many were anticipating to see the all-new Apple TV with an A12 Bionic processor and a revamped remote. The Apple TV 4K was released way back in 2017 and runs on an A10X Fusion processor. With the tvOS 14 update set to roll out in fall, we still expect Apple to release a refreshed version of the streaming box with a faster chipset.

Apple recently launched the HomePod in India, (Image credit: Nandagopal Rajan)

Cheaper HomePod

Apple is said to be working on a cheaper HomePod that’s squarely aimed at the masses. Although details are limited, many believe a cheaper, smaller HomePod might cost in the vicinity of $150. That’s a lot cheaper than the original HomePod, which retails for $300. Bloomberg expects Apple’s upcoming Siri-powered smart speaker is slated to launch sometime this fall.

