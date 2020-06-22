Apple WWDC 2020 big announcements: iOS 14, iPadOS 14, watchOS 7, macOS Big Sur revealed

Apple’s annual Worldwide Developers Conference kicked off in San Jose, Calif., with a keynote. Apple’s annual Worldwide Developers Conference kicked off in San Jose, Calif., with a keynote.

“We must all aim far higher to build a future that lives up to our ideals,” said Apple CEO Tim Cook, as he kicked off the keynote in San Jose, California. Cook kick-started the conference by addressing the issue of racism, “especially in our black and brown communities”, after the death of George Floyd. He also mentioned Apple’s $100 million program will fight facial injustice.

Here’s a quick look at what has happened so far

iOS 14

During the opening keynote, Apple announced iOS 14, the latest version of iOS running on iPhone and iPod Touch. We’re starting with the Home Screen. Pages and pages of apps on your iPhone will be a thing of the past with a new feature called the “App Library,” said Apple’s senior vice president of software engineering, Craig Federighi. “This will make it easier than ever to reach your apps,” he says.

With iOS 14, Apple is adding users to pin widgets with updating information on the home screen. Plus, users can download new widgets from a widget gallery. Apple is also adding a new App Library view for organizing all of your apps. Apple also added new features to the Messages app, including mentions, new Memoji features, and a new interface for group texts. iOS 14 also introduces support for picture in picture, which delivers the same experience you get on the iPad.

Apple has also introduced a new translation app, called Translate alongside a redesign of the Siri interface. As leaked before, iOS 14 also gets a new app Clip feature that gives users easy access applications quickly without downloading the full version from the App Store.

Apple also introduces new changes in CarPlay, its software that allows users to connect your iPhone to your car and display an iOS-like interface. This year, the biggest update comes in the form of digital car keys in iOS 14 and iOS 13 which basically enables users to unlock the car with an iPhone. The first car that will support Apple’s digital car key feature is the 2021 BMW 5-series, which will be released next month.

iPadOS 14

With iPadOS 14, Apple’s first-party apps, including Photos, Music and Notes, now come with sidebars and toolbars. Search has also been upgraded with the ability to search for within apps or search the web. Apple also announced new improvements to Apple Pencil. So now the Pencil can be used to input text within the iPad user interface.

AirPods

Apple’s best-selling AirPods will now automatically switch from your iPhone to your computer when needed. Interestingly, AirPods Pro now gets a new “Spatial Audio” feature that introduces 3D sound to Apple’s flagship wireless earbuds.

WatchOS 7

As has been rumoured for months, Apple finally brings the sleep tracking feature to Apple Watch. Sleep data will be analysed within the Apple Health app, Apple said on Monday. Apple also added new complications” to its watchOS 7. In addition, Apple renamed its Workout app to Fitness, which now includes dancing as a new workout feature. WatchOS 7 will also let users share their watch face with others.

Apple TV and HomeKit

During its digital-only developer conference, Apple introduced redesigned its Home app that controls smart home accessories like smart bulbs, cameras, and smart locks. There is a new adaptive lighting feature that automatically controls the color and warmth of lightning. Meanwhile, Apple TV can be used as a Home Hub. With the new software update, Apple TV is getting multiple-user support, additional controller support for games, and picture in picture support.

macOS Big Sur

