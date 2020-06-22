Apple WWDC 2020: Event timing, how to watch livestream, what to expect (Image: Apple) Apple WWDC 2020: Event timing, how to watch livestream, what to expect (Image: Apple)

Apple WWDC 2020 event today: Amid the coronavirus pandemic, tech events that did not end up being cancelled turned to virtual ones. Apple’s annual Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC) this year is also going to be an online-only experience for developers across the world. The event will kick start on June 22, today. Announcements related to new software and hardware from Apple are expected.

Another interesting thing to note is that this year’s online streaming of WWDC will be free to watch for all on Apple’s homepage, Apple Events app on Apple TV, and Apple’s developer website and app. The keynote event starts at 10 am PDT (10:30 pm IST) tomorrow and continue until June 26, 2020.

What to expect at Apple WWDC 2020

As always, there are plenty of leaks and rumours that give us an idea of what we might be seeing at the WWDC 2020 set to begin later today. On the software side, Apple is expected to present the iOS 14, iPadOS 14, tvOS 14, watchOS 7, and macOS 10.16. The Cupertino-based company will also likely announce new iMac, Apple TV 4K, and Apple AirTags. Here’s everything Apple is expected to unveil at WWDC 2020 online launch event.

iOS 14: What we know so far

The iOS is a consistent player on the WWDC table every year and Apple is expected to unveil the iOS 14 at this year’s developer conference. Rumours suggest that the new software will enhance multi-tasking features, bring a new layout for the home screen, revamp augmented reality apps for the iPhones. There is also a report that suggest Apple could rename the iOS to iPhone OS this year.

iPadOS 14 and other software updates

While specific details about the iPadOS 14 are not known, the new software is expected to refine the tablet experience for the Apple iPad users. Likewise, the Cupertino-based company is also expected to follow up the watchOS, tvOS, and macOS with a version update.

New iMac to launch?

Apple is rumoured to have plans to release a newly designed iMac computer this year and while it is unlikely for the tech giant to launch it at the upcoming WWDC 2020 event, it could drop some details regarding the same. The new iMac is expected to come in 21.5-inch and 23-inch options with slim bezels.

ARM-based processor for Mac computers

Apple is reportedly considering to switch to making its own ARM-based processors for Mac computers. A Bloomberg report suggests that the new chip will be based on the upcoming A14 processor that Apple plans to use in its upcoming iPhone 12 lineup.

Over the ear headphones incoming?

Apple is reportedly working on over-ear headphones that may be called “AirPods Studio”. The device could cost $349 (around Rs 26,000) and there are reports suggesting that it could launch at the WWDC 2020. The AirPods Studio could feature touch gestures, active noise cancellation (ANC), and wireless-pairing. There could also be a pair of premium on-ear headphones dubbed AirPods X from Apple, which could also make its way to the June event.

Apple Tags could be announced

Tile-like tracking device is code-named “B389” and will be integrated into iOS’ Find My App. (Image credit: MacRumors) Tile-like tracking device is code-named “B389” and will be integrated into iOS’ Find My App. (Image credit: MacRumors)

Apple is also reportedly planning to launch the Apple Tags, the tiny physical Bluetooth tracker that can help iPhone users track their personal items such as luggage bags, wallets, backpacks, and more, at the WWDC 2020. The tile-like tracking device could allow tracking your belongings using Find My App on the iPhone.

Apple TV 4K announcement expected

Apple could also announce a new Apple TV 4K with A12X chip. Codenamed Neptune T1125, the TV could come in 64GB and 128GB models. Apart from these items, there is much more space for Apple to drop some surprises. We expect the tech giant to announce some other hardware with future launch dates.

