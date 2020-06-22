Apple WWDC 2020 LIVE Updates: How to watch the keynote livestream tonight

Apple WWDC Event 2020 LIVE: Apple to kick off its WWDC 2020 event tonight at 10:30 PM IST. (Image: Apple) Apple WWDC Event 2020 LIVE: Apple to kick off its WWDC 2020 event tonight at 10:30 PM IST. (Image: Apple)

Apple WWDC 2020 Keynote LIVE Updates: Apple is going to kick off its annual Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC) 2020 conference at 10 AM PDT (10:30 PM IST) today. The event will go on until June 26. This is the first time that Apple is doing a virtual-only event due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. During the event, it is expected to make announcements regarding new software and hardware (most likely).

The Cupertino tech giant will be streaming the event live on its official website, Apple Events app on Apple TV and its own developer website and app. Apart from this, for the first time ever, it will be streaming the event live on its official YouTube channel. This is the first time everyone will be able to experience the whole WWDC experience. Previously, Apple only streamed the main keynote presentation online.

According to reports and online leaks, we can expect the company to showcase the new iOS 14, iPadOS 14, tvOS 14, watchOS 7 and macOS 10.16 operating systems. In addition, the company is also expected to announce a new iMac, Apple TV 4K and Apple AirTags. It is also reported that Apple will also announce its move to custom ARM-based processors for its Mac computers. However, the ARM based Macs will release later this year or year next year.