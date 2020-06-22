scorecardresearch
Monday, June 22, 2020
Apple WWDC 2020 LIVE Updates: How to watch the keynote livestream tonight

Apple WWDC Event 2020 Keynote LIVE Stream Updates: Here's how you can watch Apple's WWDC 2020 event live at the comfort of your home.

By: Tech Desk | New Delhi | Published: June 22, 2020 5:38:02 pm
Apple WWDC Event 2020 LIVE: Apple to kick off its WWDC 2020 event tonight at 10:30 PM IST. (Image: Apple)

Apple WWDC 2020 Keynote LIVE Updates: Apple is going to kick off its annual Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC) 2020 conference at 10 AM PDT (10:30 PM IST) today. The event will go on until June 26. This is the first time that Apple is doing a virtual-only event due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. During the event, it is expected to make announcements regarding new software and hardware (most likely).

The Cupertino tech giant will be streaming the event live on its official website, Apple Events app on Apple TV and its own developer website and app. Apart from this, for the first time ever, it will be streaming the event live on its official YouTube channel. This is the first time everyone will be able to experience the whole WWDC experience. Previously, Apple only streamed the main keynote presentation online.

According to reports and online leaks, we can expect the company to showcase the new iOS 14, iPadOS 14, tvOS 14, watchOS 7 and macOS 10.16 operating systems. In addition, the company is also expected to announce a new iMac, Apple TV 4K and Apple AirTags. It is also reported that Apple will also announce its move to custom ARM-based processors for its Mac computers. However, the ARM based Macs will release later this year or year next year.

Live Blog

Apple WWDC Event 2020 LIVE Stream Updates, Apple WWDC Keynote Live: Apple WWDC 2020 conference will start with a keynote presentation just like every year. The presentation will start at 10:30 PM IST on June 22, today.

Apple WWDC Event 2020 LIVE Stream Updates, Apple WWDC Keynote Live: One of the major announcements at WWDC 2020 is expected to be the announcement of iOS 14. iOS has remained a consistent player on the WWDC table every year, and we do not expect Apple to skip the yearly cycle update this time along. According to various reports, iOS 14 will enhance multi-tasking features, bring a new layout for the home screen and revamp augmented reality apps. Some reports are also stating that Apple might rename iOS to iPhone OS this year, in a similar way it did to iPadOS. The presentation will start at 10:30 PM IST on June 22, today.

