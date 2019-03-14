Apple WWDC 2019 starts June 3 in San Jose

Apple will organise the 30th edition of its annual Worldwide Developers Conference from June 3 to 7 at the McEnery Convention Center in San Jose, California. The annual conference brings in developers from across the world who will get an insight into what Apple is working on for the coming years.

“WWDC is Apple’s biggest event of the year. It brings thousands of the most creative and dedicated developers from around the world together with over a thousand Apple engineers to learn about our latest platform innovations and to connect as a community,” said Phil Schiller, Apple’s senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing. He said Apple developers are “incredibly passionate about creating the next generation of mind-blowing experiences for the world through apps. We can’t wait to get together with them and share what’s next.”

WWDC 2019 will feature technical sessions, hands-on labs and guest speakers to provide the developer community with the knowledge and tools to help turn their next great idea into reality.

Tickets for WWDC will become available for developers on March 20 at 5 p.m. PDT via a random selection process as is the norm. The keynote will be live-streamed on the WWDC app for iPhone, iPad and Apple TV as well as through the Apple Developer website.

Up to 350 WWDC student scholarships are available this year, providing students and members of all STEM organisations an opportunity to earn a free ticket and lodging for WWDC.