Apple’s WWDC 2019 set for June 3-7 in San Jose: Report

It looks like Apple’s 2019 Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) will take place from June 3 to June 7 at the McEnery Convention Center in San Jose, California. Even though Apple hasn’t revealed dates for its annual developer conference yet, but MacRumors believes the event will kick off on June 3. Last year, MacRumors also correctly predicted that the 2018 WWDC would run between June 4 and June 8 in San Jose, California.

MacRumors claims this year’s conference will take place in the first week of June. According to the tech site, the O’Reilly Velocity conference is taking place between June 10 and June 13 and the Sensors Expo is set for June 25 and June 27, both taking place at McEnery Convention Center in San Jose, California. Going by logic, Apple is only left with an option to hold its Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) in the first week of June.

To confirm the exact date, MacRumors further investigated and looked into the City of San Jose’s Office of Cultural Affairs and accidentally found an event called “Team San Jose 2019 WWDC” (Discovery Meadow) that is organised by Apple. This is typically reserved for Apple’s annual WWDC party, meaning the keynote will likely to happen on June 3 itself.

WWDC is primarily focused on the developer side of things, so the launch of new hardware is out of the question. At this year’s WWDC, Apple will likely announce iOS 13, macOS 10.15, watchOS 6 and tvOS 13. Hopefully, Apple will release dates for this year’s WWDC soon.

But Apple isn’t alone gearing up to hold its annual developer conference in the first half of 2019. Microsoft and Google are also holding their respective developer-focused conferences on May 6 and May 7, respectively.