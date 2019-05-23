Apple WWDC 2019 keynote on June 3, more details revealed

Apple WWDC 2019 will kick off on June 3, the company has confirmed. The opening keynote of Apple’s annual developer conference will be held at 10 AM PT, which is 10:30 pm in India at the McEnery Convention Centre on San Jose, California. The event will go on on till June 7.

Advertising

At this year’s WWDC, Apple is expected to focus on software rather than hardware products like in 2017 when it unveiled its new HomePod product range, refreshed MacBook Pro, MacBook, iMac, iPad Pro ranges, and gave a sneak peek of the iMac Pro.

Apple typically uses its WWDC platform to announce new iOS, macOS, tvOS, and watchOS versions. Apple iOS 13 is expected to include several new features like a revamped health app, the all-new Reminders app, dark mode, new Find my iPhone app, and a selection of iPad-specific apps.

Also read: Apple WWDC: Why more developer success stories from India could be under spotlight

Advertising

Apple could release the stable version of the new software to the public in September, which is when new iPhones are launched. Last year, the public beta version of iOS 12 was made available in June shortly after the WWDC. Apple macOS 10.15, tvOS 13, and watchOS 6 are also expected at the event as well.

As for hardware, Apple could showcase its new Mac Pro hardware and pro Apple display at WWDC 2019, according to a 9to5Mac report. Ahead of WWDC, Apple has updated its MacBook Pro line-up with 8th generation and 9th generation Intel Core processors. The India pricing of the updated 13-inch MacBook Pro start at Rs 1,59,900, which 15-inch MacBook Pro start at Rs 1,99,900 respectively.

Also read: Apple revamps MacBook Pro with octa-core Intel processors, reduces India price

In addition, we could see more Indian Indian developers on stage at the this year’s WWDC as well. Last year, Chennai-based developer Raja Vijayaraman’s Calzy won the Apple Design Award for a re-imagination of the calculator app. What the Fish app by Bangalore-based Smart Hunch and StarChef from Udupi-based 99 Games are among a few Indian contenders.