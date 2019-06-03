Apple WWDC 2019 keynote LIVE updates: India timings, iOS 13 and everything else

Apple’s WWDC 2019 keynote takes place later tonight at 10.30 pm India timings, which is 10 am Pacific Time. Apple’s Worldwide Developer Conference or WWDC takes place in San Jose, California once again, and we expect major announcements around the company’s upcoming software products with iOS 13 and macOS 10.15 grabbing the spotlight.

Rumours indicate some big changes are coming to iOS 13 with a much awaited Dark Mode, redesigned apps. Further more iOS apps could work on macOS as well and we expect more details around Project Marzipan, where Apple could allow more cross-platform functionality. No major hardware news is expected, though Apple just introduced the 7th gen iPod Touch last week. However, the expectation is that a new Mac Pro could be on the cards.