Apple WWDC 2019: With iOS 13, there’s Dark Mode, revamped Photos and more

Apple iOS 13 for iPhone is finally official with much awaited Dark mode feature, and redesigned apps like Reminders, Photos and more. The new iOS version was announced at the company’s ongoing 2019 Worldwide Developer Conference in San Jose, California. In addition, iOS 13 also includes redesigns to Messages and general performance improvements.

Dark Mode is arguably one of the most anticipated features for iOS 13, especially since Google has already announced this for its latest Android Q OS. Dark Mode can be accessed from the Control Centre. When enabled, it will turn the background of the device to black for a better viewing experience at night that is easy on the eyes. Apple showed how Dark Mode works on apps like Apple Music, Photos, even Notes.

Photos has also been revamped entirely and it will only curate the entire library in a way to highlight the best images, automatically hiding clutter and similar photos. It will showcase significant events from the past day, month or year. Photos and videos are intelligently organised, according to Apple, and will let users relive their favourite memories.

Apple is also adding new editing features for photos and will let users edit videos as well. Users will be able to rotate a video as well in iOS 13.

A revamped Health app is also a part of iOS 13. The homepage will now have a more comprehensive data of a user’s daily activities. Another highlight is the “hearing health” feature that will help a user determine how loud they play music through headphones. There is also a focus on menstrual cycle tracking in detail called Cycle Tracking part of the Health app.

Up next is the Messages app, which will get a new dedicated menu in the conversation view to send Animojis and Memojis to friends. Apple’s iOS 13 will also let users set their profile pictures as well as display name for themselves, just like on WhatsApp. A user will have the option to choose who all can see this information. Another feature announced is the Memoji stickers, which will also be available to other iOS devices, and can be shared on third-party apps.

Apple has also revamped its Reminders app with a main screen that will have four new default options in different colours – all tasks, scheduled tasks, tasks to be done today, and flagged tasks. So, a user will be able to add in the four separate lists individually, making it easier to manage day-to-day tasks. The updates to Apple Books include a new rewards systems and the progress tracker has been updated as well.

Apple Maps has also been refreshed as well with a feature that will allow users to set locations they frequently visit such as work, home, or a grocery store, and quickly navigate them. Further, common places frequented by a user can be grouped together and a photo can also be assigned to the group. Also, Apple has combined the ‘Find my Friends; and ‘Find my iPhone’ services into one.

Apple’s default Mail app has also been updated in iOS 13. For instance, individual threads can now be muted and incoming email from specific contacts can be blocked as well. Plus, the folder management in the refreshed Mail app, will be simpler.

In the Notes app, there is a new Gallery View with shared folders, new search tools and checklist options. There’s also the QuickPath feature, which will bring easy one-hand typing to the iOS keyboard by continuously swiping through the letters of a word similar to how one can already do on SwiftKey. This means, a user can swipe through alphabets in order on the device’s keyboard to automatically type in a word.

Apple is also offering improved privacy for Location Services by giving users more control over how they share location data with apps, including a new one-time location option.