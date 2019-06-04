Apple WWDC 2019: Apple launches watchOS 6 with App store, Cycle Tracking feature, new watch faces

Apple watchOS 6 has been announced the company’s ongoing 2019 Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC) in San Jose, California. The new watchOS version brings with it several features such as new Cycle Tracking app, Apple Books, more watch faces such as “Modular Compact” and “Solar Dial”, as well as Voice Memos app. However, the biggest change is probably the addition of the App Store directly onto the Apple Watch.

So, the App Store has been added to the Apple Watch in watchOS 6, which means a user can independently download and install apps on their watch without needing their iPhone. Also, Apple’s Voice Memos app, which so far has been limited to iPhone, iPad, and Mac is coming to Apple Watch. The Voice memo app will allow users to record voice memos directly from their Watch.

In addition, several health-related new apps are coming to Watch such as “Cycle Tracking” that will help track menstrual cycles. Another new app that has been introduced is Apple Books, which will let Watch users listen to audio books right from their wrist. There is also the Calculator app. Further, Animojis and Memojis are finally coming to Watch as well, which will sync via the user’s iPhone.

Coming to the new watch faces, some of the new watch faces are Modular Compact, Solar Dial, California, Gradient and Numerals faces. While a number of the new watch faces bring a new design, others include more detail than was previously available on watch faces.

Apart from this, the new watchOS 6 comes with the new Calculator app on your Apple Watch. It also lets Siri search queries display webpage results in full on the Apple Watch.