Apple WWDC 2018 keynote highlights: iOS 12 and watchOS 5 revealed; macOS is called Mojave

Apple WWDC Keynote ended kicking off the four-day annual World Wide Developer Conference (WWDC), also popular as Dub Dub DC, at the San Jose Convention Centre. Apple CEO Tim Cook and other underlined the company’s focus on Augmented Reality as well as the in offering the best of iOS apps on Mac.

Apple has revealed iOS 12 with new focus on AR with the ARKit 2.0. Siri is also smarter on iOS 12 with Shortcuts feature for third-party apps. Apple iOS 12 will also bring a redesigned Stocks app, Voice Memo, Apple News and the iBooks app which will now be called Apple Books. Apple is adding new features to the Apple Watch as well with watchOS 5. Apple iOS 12 also brings new Animojis, stickers in the Messages cameras. Apple has added Group video calling to FaceTime as well.

watchOS 5 includes a walkie-talkie feature along with Shortcuts on Siri to the watch as well. Apple has also added the ability for third-party apps to play background audio as well. watchOS 5 will also come with improvements to the fitness features. It will also include the option to student ID card to the Apple wallet via the Apple Watch and the iPhone.

Apple macOS Mojave has also been revealed. It will come with new features like improved screenshots, a dark mode, Apple Home, News, Stocks, Voice Memo app. Apple is also adding new Continuity features for macOS Mojave.