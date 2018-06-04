Apple WWDC 2018: iOS 12 announced with focus on performance

Apple WWDC 2018: iOS 12 will be available on all the same devices as iOS 11 Apple WWDC 2018: iOS 12 will be available on all the same devices as iOS 11

Apple has announced iOS 12 at its WWDC 2018 in San Jose, California. The company’s senior VP of software engineering Craig Federighi revealed that iOS 12 will focus on performance. Apple says its iOS 12 will come to all the devices as iOS 11. The focus is on to provide a balanced performance on old iOS devices, such as the iPhone 6 Plus. Federighi says apps will launch 40 per cent faster, and users can slide to take a photo at 70 per cent faster on old-generation devices.

The big part of iOS 12 is Augmented reality (AR). As expected, Apple has introduced ARKit 2.0 and it comes with a number of key improvements. The latest version includes improved face tracking, shared experiences, realistic monitoring, and more. In addition, the company has announced a new Measure app that takes advantage of the iPhone to measure real-life objects accurately. For instance, you can measure the dimensions of a suitcase in AR.

To know how ARKit 2 can change augmented reality experiences, Lego was invited on stage during the WWDC 2018 keynote. The popular toy company revealed ‘Lego Assembly Square,’ a new Lego experience playable in augmented reality. In Lego Assembly Square, up to four people will be able to play the game at one time.

